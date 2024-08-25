5 tips and tricks to level up quickly in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has mesmerized players with its rich lore and fast-paced combat. It has sold 10 million copies in three days since its release, earning overly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The title has impressed most on PlayStation 5 and PC, while Xbox fans are waiting for its release on Series X/S.

With Black Myth Wukong becoming more popular by the second, some have been baffled by the level of difficulty it offers. Although not considered a traditional souls-like, the title has enough oomph to challenge both newcomers and veterans alike. During your playthrough, you will encounter various popular and lesser-known characters from Chinese mythology. They will test your skills in epic boss battles, where defeating them will be the only way to prove you are worthy of dawning the mantle of Sun Wukong.

Naturally, you will need the toughest armor, the best weapon as well as some tips and tricks to make every boss you encounter kneel in front of you. This article will look at five tips and tricks to level up quickly in Black Myth Wukong.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and is not ranked in any order. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

These are some tips and tricks to level up quickly in Black Myth Wukong

1) Explore every nook and cranny

The game encourages exploration (Image via GameScience)

Black Myth Wukong features a beautiful world on the current-generation hardware that looks visually stunning. Apart from admiring the setting for its graphical fidelity, try exploring every nook and cranny every time you enter a new area. Exploration can reward you with enemies that you can kill for points. Do note that the easier it is to kill an enemy, the fewer points they will drop.

2) Defeat hard enemies and bosses

Harder bosses offer more points to level up The Destined One (Image via GameScience)

As you play the game, you will stumble upon various boss fights and enemy encounters that will reward you with significantly higher points. Harder enemies like the Yaoguai Chiefs and Yaogui Kings will offer you more points as they pose a hard challenge to the Monkey King. Before you enter a fight with the Yaogui Chiefs or Kings, make sure you have the best possible armor set that you can get your hands on at that moment.

3) Use shrines to farm points

Farm points to level up using shrines (Image via GameScience)

There is also a way for players to farm points in Black Myth Wukong to level up faster. Whenever you defeat enemies in an area and rest at a nearby shrine, they will respawn allowing you to kill them for more points. This method can be used to farm infinite points. But before you attempt this, find a shrine close to an area that spawns a lot of enemies.

4) Defeat optional bosses

The game features plenty of optional boss fights (Image via GameScience)

Apart from the main campaign bosses that Black Myth Wukong offers throughout its story, you can fight optional bosses. Defeating these bosses will reward you with plenty of points to level up early in the game. However, these fights pose a difficult challenge, so go well-equipped with the best armor and abilities before starting an encounter.

5) Complete side quests

Complete side quests for points to level up The Destined One (Image via GameScience)

As you play Black Myth Wukong, you will come across various NPCs offering you a side quest to complete. These quests can range from collecting a few items for the NPC to killing a boss in an unknown area. Finishing these side quests will reward you with points to level up The Destined One early in the game, making your playthrough easier.

