5 Twitch streamers who lost fans and subscriptions in the blink of an eye

Like any other form of showmanship, Twitch streaming and putting up an act during a live broadcast is an incredibly tough job to pull off consistently.

And it gets quite easy to start suffering from a bloodlust of viewership counts, donations, and subscribers. Some streamers have even gone as far as employing underhanded methods to get what they wanted out of their audience, but when caught, not only did they hemorrhage viewers but received an immediate Twitch ban as well.

Streamers often become the karmic solution to their wrongdoings, and in our list today, we talk about five such streamers who got caught hoodwinking their fans and lost a majority of their subscriptions in the blink of an eye.

Twitch streamers who lost subscriptions in the blink of an eye

5. Kneecoleslaw (the animal abuse incident)

Image Credits: Kneecoleslaw

This League of Legends player, who is infamous for her wardrobe malfunctions, didn't lose fans because of her risque sense of apparel. Her level of notoriety reached its peak when Kneecoleslaw was caught physically abusing her pet cat during a live-stream.

After the cat had clawed her, the streamer got quite physical with it, resulting in an outrage from her viewers who then started to cancel their subscriptions.

To make matters worse, she then went on to Twitter to state that she had to teach the cat 'who is the boss.' And though she later went on to delete the tweet, it forever scarred her reputation and made her lose a significant chunk of her viewership.

4. Legendarylea (the kids with cancer incident)

Image Credits: Legendarylea

About four years ago, Legendarylea was pulling in some good numbers and was slowly making a name for herself in the streaming world. But that was until she got very drunk, and became a bit too personal with her Twitch viewers.

During this particular Twitch broadcast, Legendarylea went on a rant on how she thought that kids with cancer deserved to die.

She went into a lot of detail about her opinion on the matter and said that kids with cancer are destined to pass away, and there is actually no point in trying to help them.

The backlash she faced from this particular statement was enough to ruin her reputation as a streamer forever.

3. ZilianOP (the fake handicap incident)

Screengrab from ZilianOP's stream

ZiloaOP became one of the most hated streamers on Twitch after it was found out that the streamer was not actually disabled. He was faking his whole' life on a wheelchair' act to draw in more subscriptions and donations from fans, and after getting caught because of his own stupidity and carelessness, his massive subscription drop led to a swift Twitch ban.

After finishing up a stream one day, he forgot to click the stream stop button, and then he just stood up from his legs and walked away from it with the help of his healthy pair of legs.

In a karmic twist of events, ZilianOP literally exposed his own fraud by himself on Twitch.

2. Mithprod (the fake hacking incident)

Screen Grab from Mithprod's stream

Mithprod's entire streaming career relied on the fact that he would borrow money from his viewers, to gamble it online, and return a portion of the winnings back to the Twitch community that supported his channel.

However, in 2015, he did something incredibly slimy with his viewers. After collecting a total donation of 250 million, Mithprod went onto win a stake and then magically got kicked out of the game.

He was pretending that someone had hacked him when it was his friend who was behind this shenanigans, and Mithprod had staged the whole thing so that he could walk away with the entire money.

But, his poor acting and the fact that the viewers could see him message his friend 'Scrodum' on Team Speak meant that the jig was up soon enough, and the backlash that followed ended his career.

1. InvaderVie (the sub shaming incident)

Screen Grab from Invadervie's stream

The hunger for donations is real, and it affects every streamer that is out there. And a few months ago, voice-over actress and Twitch streamer InvaderVie took to her Twitch channel to give her take on the entire subscription and donation scenario.

The streamer begs for donations during the broadcast and goes as far as to sub shame her viewers by saying that "It doesn't matter how broke you are. If you have time to watch Twitch, you have $10. If you don't have $10, you probably don't have time to watch Twitch, because you should be working, you should be trying to earn money."

These remarks were entirely uncalled for, and the fans did not take it all that lightly. Even Twitter imploded from InaverderVie's lack of respect for her Twitch viewers, and she lost over 87K followers in a matter of hours.