5 most underrated Fortnite weapons that players should use more often

Fortnite has a wide range of weapons for players to choose from. There are always a good number of weapons in the game that are very underrated.

The ideal loadout in Fortnite varies from player to player. Some love indulging in firefights over long distances, while others love exchanging gunpowder up close and personal.

Assault rifles and SMGs can be found in every loadout; however, there are a few weapons that aren't found in loadouts that go unnoticed.

5 most underrated weapons in Fortnite

#1 - Charge shotgun

The charge shotgun is an interesting weapon. Players need to hold down the fire button to charge the shot. If used correctly, this weapon is really powerful and can lead to some amazing match-winning scenarios.

#2 - Dual Pistols

Dual pistols left quite a mark when they first arrived in the game. They are fired in short bursts of two. Fortnite now features exotic dual pistols in the game called the Hop Rock Dualies. This weapon, coupled with a shotgun, could potentially help a player win a game in Fortnite.

#3 - Grenade Launcher

The Grenade Launcher can be used to deal a lot of AoE damage in Fortnite. This weapon is known for its destructive nature, but not many people can use this very effectively in the game.

It has the ability to create openings in games where players will build extremely defensive structures around them. This weapon was vaulted during the first season of the second chapter.

#4 - Silenced Pistol

Players can purchase the silenced pistol called "Shadow Tracker" from Reese, the NPC who roams around Dirty Docks in Fortnite. This exotic weapon costs 1,225 gold bars in the game.

It's got a quickfire rate and is enough to knock a player with just two headshots. Despite being a pistol, the weapon is uncannily good from long and short-range as well.

#5 - Tactical Shotgun

Although the Tactical Shotgun isn't as popular as the Pump Action shotgun, it's a versatile weapon in itself. From short-range, it's a beast.

Coupled with an assault rifle, players can dominate the game using this weapon with ease. Most people prefer using SMGs and assault rifles for their quick rate of fire, but in close range, very few weapons can match up to this monster.