5 of the most underrated games for 2 GB RAM laptops

Due to the huge number of game releases every year, a lot of great games go unnoticed. Due to platforms like Steam, you can enjoy plenty of games from both the past and present for reasonable prices.

There are tonnes of games that your old 2GB RAM powered laptop can still run, and there are plenty of games that you should try in 2020.

These games were not as successful and did not receive the attention they deserved or were simply misunderstood. Here are 5 of the best games you can play on your 2GB RAM laptop.

5 of the best-underrated games for 2GB RAM laptops

5) Payday 2: The Heist

Everyone who has ever watched the opening scene of The Dark Knight, or the movie Point Break, always wanted to play a Heist game. Payday 2 might just be the perfect game if you want to enjoy robbing banks with your friends.

Payday 2 can be played on LAN with your friends, or by entering Matchmaking with other players. It is one of the best co-op games that lets you live out your bank-robbing fantasies.

4) F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. 3 works on multiple levels to give you a truly terrifying F.P.S./survival horror experience. You take control of not one, but two characters in the third installment of the franchise.

Players get to take control of the powerful Paxton Fettel, the primary antagonist from the first two games. The extremely powerful character with plenty of cool special abilities makes this game an interesting take on the standard horror genre.

3) Bulletstorm

People Can Fly, and Epic Game's Bulletstorm was one of the most fun games of its time, but did not receive the attention it truly deserved. Bulletstorm was an epic space pirate adventure that truly combined flashy combat, and a uniquely charming story.

The dialogues and writing isn't anything to write home about, but the gameplay alone is enough to carry the game. Bulletstorm is a truly unique F.P.S. experience that the players should try in 2020.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is one of the best open-world games that did not get the praise it deserves. Perhaps the timing of the release added to why the game was overlooked.

Many games had been using the same Batman Arkham-style combat and were criticized for being derivative. However, Sleeping Dogs had plenty of unique ideas, but was unfortunately lumped in with those games.

Sleeping Dogs is definitely a game you should try if you're a fan of Hong Kong action movies, and open-world video games.

1) Alan Wake

There are only a handful of games that try and be as ambitious as Alan Wake. Taking inspiration from T.V. Series' like David Lynch's Twin Peaks, Alan Wake is truly one of the most unique games.

Max Payne creators Remedy Entertainment tried something truly unique with the game's presentation and structure. They even featured an episodic-like structure, complete with recaps and "In the next episode of.." type vignettes.

Alan Wake is truly one of the most underrated games of all-time, and fans of Poets of the Fall shouldn't miss the game either.