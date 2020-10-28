5 underrated games like Sleeping Dogs that deserve sequels

The gaming industry is an extremely brutal one, given the large number of titles that appear week in and week out, and with AAA publishers fighting for market supremacy.

Games in the past, such as Sleeping Dogs, didn't exactly have great sales to boot. However, over time, the game developed somewhat of a cult following and is now recognized as one of the best open-world games of the last decade.

Many such titles took a long time to enjoy their day in the sun, and many did not receive the sequel they very much warranted. Such offerings have left players wanting more to the point that they are still in the conversation, years after their launch. And today, we look at some exceptional titles that deserve sequels.

Five forgotten games that deserve another installment

5) Bulletstorm

Bulletstorm did technically receive love from the developer, People Can Fly (Fortnite), and publisher Epic Games, in the form of a remastered edition called "Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition." But it never got a proper sequel, which is a crying shame.

Bulletstorm is unabashed in its approach to both gameplay and writing and put players in the shoes of a space pirate with a severe lack of decorum. It is crass, filled with expletives and gore every second, and is all the better for it.

Advertisement

Despite the characters' cynicism and somewhat unlikeable personas, this game eventually reveals a heartfelt and, daresay, emotional core at the heart of it. However, Bulletstorm is an absolute thrill-ride filled with big guns, massive explosions, and giant bosses.

If it were ever to receive a sequel, it would surely go on to destroy sales records, as this title has developed a massive cult fanbase since its release.

4) Bully

One of Rockstar's underrated classics, Bully, was one of the most controversial games with a unique, crass type of charm that only Rockstar can pull off. This game puts players in control of a rowdy schoolboy who must wage war against the oppressive forces present in his new school.

What follows is an enjoyable experience that never fails to get a chuckle out of the player every two minutes. However, given the kind of scale Rockstar works at these days with games such as Red Dead and GTA, shifting focus to a smaller title like Bully might be a stretch.

Advertisement

However, this publisher does have a large number of studios under its umbrella, so there is a possibility that it could assign Bully to a studio such as the newly-acquired Rockstar Dundee.

3) Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance was a spin-off of what could be one of the most beloved and legendary franchises in the gaming community, and thus, had a certain level of expectation.

Several players immediately dismissed it as a cash-grab by Konami, hoping to capitalize on the Metal Gear brand name without series creator Hideo Kojima. However, a more in-depth look would suggest that Metal Gear Rising: Revengenance is anything but a soulless cash-grab.

This game has a tonne of heart that it proudly wears on its sleeve and has the anime-style ridiculousness that players seem to enjoy. Metal Gear Rising isn't close to what came before in the franchise, or since, and is better for it.

It is an extremely engaging hack-n-slash title and follows Raiden as he takes on several foes in blisteringly flashy action.

2) Spec Ops: The Line

Advertisement

By its nature as a standalone game, with no ties to the franchise's past and possibly no scope for a future installment, Spec Ops: The Line occupies extremely rarified air in the gaming community. As a game, it is nothing short of revolutionary, with a fantastically-written story and innovative use of gameplay to convey its themes.

This title will shock players to their core and does it in a way that subverts their expectations out of military shooters. There are not enough good things that can be said about Spec Ops: The Line, but its development wasn't necessarily a pleasant process, and it doesn't look like Yager wants a repeat of the same.

All hopes for a sequel were put to rest when the game's writer, Walt Williams, explained in a tweet how brutal the process of development for Spec Ops: The Line was.

Because it was a brutal, painful development & everyone who worked on it would eat broken glass before making another. Also it didn't sell. — Walt Williams (@waltdwilliams) October 3, 2017

Advertisement

1) DmC: Devil May Cry

Perhaps the most misunderstood game of the last decade, DmC: Devil May Cry, deserves another chance, probably in the future. With Capcom handing the reins to Ninja Theory to develop a more westernized version of Devil May Cry, fans had been a little skeptical from the start.

When the player base got its first look at Dante back in 2012, it erupted and was quick to denounce this game for the sole reason of his appearance and personality. Dante was a different man in Ninja Theory's weirdly titled DmC: Devil May Cry, and a complete reboot of the franchise.

This game was exceptional from start to end, with the signature DMC-style and pace, and relentless aggression. Its ending set up a much broader scope, and players finally got to see shades of the old Dante, and perhaps things were looking on the up and up.

However, disappointing sales and a mostly mixed reception from the fanbase squashed hopes for a sequel, as Capcom revived the franchise with a sequel to Devil May Cry 4 instead.