5 most useless Fortnite weapons that no one ever asked for

Fortnite's arsenal is quite impressive, with more than enough weapons to choose from. Over the years, many weapons were added, vaulted, unvaulted, and obliterated from play.

Some weapons have proven to be great, while others, not so much. Let's take a look at some of the most useless weapons Fortnite has to offer.

5 useless Fortnite weapons

Minigun

Minigun

While Fortnite's Minigun may seem like an awesome and intimidating weapon to possess, its long ramp-up time and widely inaccurate shots make it pretty useless. By the time this gun starts to fire, players are usually picked off by something much faster.

Scoped Pistol

Scoped Pistol

Nothing says useless like a pistol with the range of a sniper. Fortnite's Scoped Pistol is that weapon. It is slow and does not pack a punch. While a bit more common than higher-ranked Sniper Rifles, there are many useful weapons one can use in its place.

Advertisement

Revolver

Revolver

Vaulted weapons that had very little use other than almost every other weapon in Fortnite, Revolvers did not stack up with everything else. With a magazine size of just 6, and stats very similar to other pistols, the Revolver had more flavor than function.

Chug Cannon

Chug Cannon

Completely useless in Solos and not as great as they seem in Duos, Trios, or Squads, the Chug Cannon takes up two inventory slots and fires healing blasts at teammates. It seems useful, but in the end, it is not worth the extra inventory slot. Another novelty item.

Crossbow

Advertisement

Crossbow

It is probably the most useless item in Fortnite. Crossbows take a long time to reload and do not do a ton of damage. The only plus side it has is that it does not need ammo. The occasional Challenge requires its use.