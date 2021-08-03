5 video game bosses that took players ages to beat

Sometimes, what makes a video game memorable is its intense and insane boss fights. Mainly an element of RPG titles, completion of boss fights, and emerging victorious from these, is a status symbol for many gamers — the more brutal the boss fights, the greater the glory.

While boss fights in video games offer a certain level of challenge to players, they can get quite frustrating. This is because there are times when the developers release a game, perhaps purely out of spite (looking at the Dark Souls franchise), featuring boss fights that would make the players question everything in life.

It is widely known that the Dark Souls franchise features some of the most frustrating video game boss fights. However, gamers have encountered other titles where the bosses have put them to shame over the years.

Five most frustrating video game boss fights ever

5) Sephiroth (Kingdom Hearts)

This Kingdom Hearts boss fight is quite tricky because of the foe’s agility and the punch he packs. This one-winged angel is quick to dodge attacks and can block nearly all of the player’s attacks. He’s also able to counter-attack with very little recovery time.

4) Mike Tyson (Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!)

This is one of the most infamous video game boss fights out there. The difficulty of this boss fight is so well-known that it has become a popular reference in pop culture and media.

3) Queen Larsa (Mushihimesama Futari)

Very few video game boss fights feature as ridiculous a difficulty as this one. As users try to dodge a massive amount of projectiles while trying to defeat her, they are introduced to a whole new world of pain.

2) Ornstein and Smough (Dark Souls)

Dark Souls is well-known for inducing anger and other frustration-related issues in players because of its rather unfair fights. So it makes sense to begin rounding off this list with a DS classic.

What makes Ornstein and Smough stand out among other video game boss fights is the amount of challenge it offers to the player. The deadly duo charges simultaneously from the beginning of the battle, and while players manage to land a hit or two, it hardly deals any damage.

To make things worse, upon the fall of one of them, the other gains full health and evolves into its “final form.”

1) The Nameless King (Dark Souls 3)

This optional boss fight is arguably considered the most difficult in the entire series and understandably makes it to the video game boss fight hall of fame. After players lose their patience and half their organs to defeat the dragon, the King himself joins the fight.

Like most boss fights in the series, one hit can result in instant death for gamers, making this task insanely complicated.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers’ views may differ.

