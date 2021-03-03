Unlike those in a movie or a book, video game characters have an almost tactile bond with the player in a compelling way. Due to the level of interactivity, the game characters and players share an indelible bond.

Thus, when characters die, it is always met with resounding sadness or even disapproval at times. Video game narratives have evolved to the point where the medium can be seen as credible, such as film or literature.

Thus, with the growing quality of video game stories and characters, certain character deaths will be met with absolute shock. These are some of the most "out-of-nowhere" character deaths that have absolutely shaken gamers worldwide.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

5 video game character deaths that came out of nowhere

Honorable Mentions:

Booker DeWitt- BioShock Infinite

Dom- Gears of War 3

Sean/Lenny- Red Dead Redemption 2

Jesse- The Last of Us Part II

5) Ghost and Roach- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Every player who played through the campaign of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 came out at the other end absolutely shell-shocked after what happened roughly midway through it. From that point on, the campaign becomes too personal. Players can't help but be motivated to put an end to an unlikely villain.

Lt. General Shepherd was initially one of the player character's (Roach) strongest ally and a positive authority figure and later turned on the player in a shocking twist. At that point, no one could have guessed that Shepherd would turn on the characters this way and so brutally.

After leading a difficult mission that involved recovering sensitive data, Shepherd turns the gun on Roach and shoots him square in the chest. Proceeding to kill off fan-favorite character, Ghost then, and then setting fire to their bodies.

These events have been forever embedded in the player's mind and are thus suspicious of every authority figure in any military-action video game.

4) John Marsrton- Red Dead Redemption

Even though players had begun to expect the signature Rockstar swerve, the ending to Red Dead Redemption 2's main story and Arthur's fate hits like a sledgehammer. The reason why players expect the swerve in the first place was because Rockstar Games had already pulled it in the original Red Dead Redemption.

Perhaps one of the most poignant and melancholic moments of any video game ever, John Marston, after having been double-crossed by the Pinkertons, meets his end at the hands of Agent Ross. Marston's final few moments have achieved iconic status in what has become gaming history and propelled him to become one of gaming's biggest icons.

The reason why his death comes as a surprise, even with the overwhelming sense of foreboding, was that Rockstar dangles the glimmer of hope constantly in front of the player's eyes. Throughout the game, players held out for that end that maybe Marston could somehow manage to escape with his family, but alas, in true Western-fashion, that didn't transpire.

3) Joker- Batman: Arkham City

Perhaps one of the greatest villains, not just in games, but in all of entertainment, Joker is one of the few untouchable characters in modern entertainment. Mark Hammil, who will continue to be recognized as the definitive voice of the clown prince of crime, delivered an absolute knockout performance in Batman: Arkham City.

After Asylum's events, the Joker is in bad shape and in need of a miracle to stay alive. His health deteriorates further throughout the game, and so does Batman's. After putting Batman into an unbelievably tough spot, The Dark Knight makes a tough call.

Batman chooses to save himself rather than The Joker with the last dose of the cure, essentially dooming the clown. His death was an absolute shock to gamers, and the videogame community probably let out a collective gasp as Batman carried his corpse out of Arkham City.

2) Aerith- Final Fantasy 7

Perhaps one of the most iconic video game character deaths of all-time, Aerith's death was downright shocking and harrowing for most players. Having become an important and beloved member of the party, players are left absolutely stunned as Sephiroth descends from the skies to stab Aerith.

The One-Winged Angel isn't considered one of the video game's iconic villains for nothing, as he single-handedly causes more grief to Cloud and his party than anything else. Sephiroth's villainy reached its height with Aerith's murder, and her death continues to haunt players to this date, especially with the remake and its updated visuals.

Aerith's death carries as much weight as it did back then, and absolutely nothing in the game can prepare the player for what transpires with Aerith.

1) Joel- The Last of Us Part II

Perhaps one of the most harrowing, brutal, and ultimately divisive deaths in video game history, no amount of resolve can prepare the player for Joel's fate in The Last of Us Part II.

Joel is perhaps one of the most complex characters to talk about one of the video game community's most beloved figures in gaming. At the end of the first game, his actions ultimately doom humanity to a bitter end, yet, players can't help but sympathize with him after spending an entire game with him.

His evolution and reclamation of humanity is absolutely heart-wrenching and precisely what makes him one of the most beloved characters in any videogame. When Abby and the former Fireflies ultimately brutalize Joel in front of Ellie, his death's tragedy and sadness are ultimately eclipsed by the rage and the blood-thirst of both Ellie and the player.

His death came out of nowhere, but Joel's demeanor during those events somehow signaled that he knew this was a long time coming and accepts his fate.