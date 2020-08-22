5 video game endings that no one has ever seen

Quite a few video games nowadays employ specific storylines and quests that work to add a personal element to the experience. Players can see their characters developing and furthering their aims and objectives.

Passing each checkpoint gives a sense of accomplishment to every gamer. However, video games were not always how we tend to see them today.

Traditionally, video games had ‘bosses’ that players had to defeat to get to the next level. At times, video games do not follow specific storylines, which makes it incredibly hard for players to ‘complete’ them. In this article, we look at five video game endings that most people have never seen before.

5 Video game endings you have probably never seen before!

Flappy Bird

Vietnamese Video game artist Dong Nguyen developed the original 'Flappy Bird' because he thought video games were becoming increasing complicated. The idea was to create a simple video game which will be difficult to complete, and Flappy Bird was exactly that.

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

Most players could not score more than a handful of points, and you probably have never heard about its’ ‘anti-climactic’ ending. Once you score 999 points, Super Mario appears, and attempts to eliminate Flappy using fire-balls. Within seconds, Super Mario jumps on the bird’s head, and instantly frags it.

Pac-Man

Pac-Man is easily one of the most popular video games of the previous generation. The game is pretty simple, and involves a yellow ball eating dots while being chased around by four ghosts. The levels are pretty much the same, although the speed of the ghosts increases steadily.

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

The game had a total of 255 levels, and the developers were so sure that no player would reach the ending that they never ended up creating one.

Further, it turns out that the arcade games of those times could not handle more than 255 bits of data. Hence, once you reach level 256 in Pac-Man, the game continues, but ends up glitching terribly.

Donkey-Kong

Donkey-Kong is another 80s Arcade style game that could only handle 255 bits of data. The game was very popular, and gave birth to the iconic Super Mario series. The game had a total of four endings. Users might remember the storyline, which involved a gorilla kidnapping Princess Pauline.

The game had four levels that were played on a loop with increasing difficulty. The first ending sees Kong falling to his death and Mario reuniting with Pauline.

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

The second one sees Kong falling to his death over Mario, which ends up killing both of them, and Pauline is left alone and confused.

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

The third ending sees Pauline fall to her death, and Mario and Kong end up falling in love after locking eyes!

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

The final ending is generated when players reach level 22. The algorithm that the game used needed more than 255 bits of data at level 22, and because that was not possible, Mario simply dies on his own, and players are required to start the game again.

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

Battletoads

Battletoads is easily one of the toughest games that were made in the previous century. The game had a similar storyline as Donkey-Kong, and users had to pass obstacles and levels in order to rescue Princess Angelica.

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

Due to its difficulty, not a lot of players are able to reach the final level that involves the ‘Dark Queen’. However, defeating her is not as difficult, and once that happens she runs away and leaves the princess and the kidnapped toad behind.

Google Chrome T-Rex game

There aren’t a lot of people who haven’t whiled their time away playing the Google Chrome T-Rex game. The game requires you to jumps over cacti and avoid the flying Pterodactyls by ducking or jumping over them.

Image Credits: Top Trending, youtube.com

Most gamers have never gotten past level 1, which requires the accumulation of a whopping 100,000 points. However, the game simply cannot be completed, and Google developers have said that it would require you to continuously play for around 17 million years in order to do so. You can try, if you have the time.

You can watch the video game endings mentioned above in the video below.