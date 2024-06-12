5 ways Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pales in comparison to Arkham Knight

Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a game that was doomed to fail from the very beginning. As soon as it was announced as a live-service title, fans lost all hope and realized that they were not getting another Batman Arkham-style game. Even though it takes place in the Arkhamverse, players lost interest after the gameplay was shown off through various promotional videos.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice was a misfire for Rocksteady Studios as the game paled in comparison to its magnum opus, Batman Arkham Knight, from 2015. Not only was that game astonishing graphics-wise, but it was also ahead of its time as it gave fans the definitive superhero experience.

However, there are more things that solidify Batman Arkham Knight's superiority, which is why we will look at five ways it is better than Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Note: This article is subjective, reflects the writer's opinions, and is not ranked in any particular order.

Five reasons Batman Arkham Knight is better than Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

1) Story and narrative depth

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League butchers the characters. (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Batman Arkham Knight was the final piece that completed the Arkhamverse trilogy. There was a solid foundation for what Rocksteady Studios was trying to do with the story, as it played mind games with Batman through the fear toxin released by Scarecrow. There was depth in the story and each character's screen time and presence mattered because their involvement helped in the story's progression.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League messes up the story by not making the Justice League feel more menacing, and instead giving our protagonists unfair advantages making the heroes look weak.

Even though they were being mind-controlled by Brainiac, they were still strong enough to take down the Suicide Squad, but the game treated the heroes like a less powerful version of themselves, which hampered their credibility.

2) Atmosphere and setting

Batman Arkham Knight looks better than most games released today. (Image via Rocksteady Games)

Batman Arkham Knight is praised for its graphics as the game holds up even today graphically on the previous generation of consoles. Even though the city is in lockdown, there is still enough criminal activity on the streets that makes Gotham City feel lived in. Every location in the game feels unique and the rainy weather sets the tone well for the story which is rare to see in today's games.

Suicide Squad Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, on the other hand, looks colorful yet bland because Metropolis doesn't have enough use in the game. The gameplay has you traversing so fast that you will hardly notice any detail put into the locations.

The city looks beautiful but it would have suited well for a single-player story as the live service elements ask you to be on the run which makes you miss out on a lot in the city.

3) Gameplay mechanics

﻿Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has an uninspiring gameplay. (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Batman Arkham Knight features two gameplay styles as it lets you go ham on your enemies with a free-flow combat system and pick on enemies one by one in deeply structured stealth mode. There were a lot of gadgets you could use to your advantage as well which kept the combat sections fresh during your playthrough and innovated the gameplay at the same time.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League features the same old looter shooter mechanics used by other live service games making the gameplay feel uninspiring. With the character movements similar to Fortnite, the game feels like it's trying to be different from the Arkhamverse while still being a part of it. There is also repetitiveness, which makes it boring in less than an hour as the gameplay gets old very soon.

4) Character focus

Arkham Knight gave the player the perfect version of Batman. (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Batman is the center of the Arkhamverse which is why he has a well-developed personality. Rocksteady made one of the best versions of Batman to date and improved on him with each entry. Arkham Knight saw the best version of him and we also got the chance to enter his psyche, thanks to the Joker, which helped players better connect with Batman and his past.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League uses Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang as its protagonists but fails to give them something serious to deal with. They all feel like they are trying to outdo each other with jokes that don't land.

5) Villains

Batman was done dirty in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. (Image via Rocksteady Games)

Even though the final entry in the Arkham trilogy wasn't able to make a convincing villain out of Batman Arkham Knight, it was still able to give us a menacing version of Scarecrow. Other villains like Riddler and Penguin make appearances throughout the game in side content and leave a mark on not just the story, but also the player through well-written dialogues and performances.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League decided to make heroes the villains here, which sounds good in concept, but the execution fails here. Rocksteady uses Brainiac as the main villain who is mind-controlling our heroes to undertake his task of conquest. In a bid to make the Suicide Squad menacing, the villains here (Justice League) feel completely a shell of their former selves and don't feel like the threat that they should be.