5 wrestlers who should have been rated higher or lower in WWE 2K19

Somehow, Roman getting 92 feels ok

WWE 2K19's release is just around the corner. The game is set to release on October 9 while the fans who preordered the Woo! Edition and the Deluxe Edition can play it four days early ie on October 5.

With the game set for release, the most of the part of details of the game are announced.

The overalls of the wrestlers are also announced. However, the overalls of the wrestlers seem to be unjust.

Many fans say that buying the accelerator pack solves the problem. However, it's not about ratings, it tells us where the superstar stands in the eyes of WWE management. Here are five wrestlers who should have been rated higher or lower in WWE 2K19:

#5 'Demon' Finn Balor: Should have been Rated higher

After staying undefeated on the main roster, the Demon King should have been rated higher

We all know Finn Balor's booking has not been great since his return from injury in 2017. He has been a part of unmeaningful feuds and losing most of his matches this year. However, the same doesn't stand for his Alter Ego, 'The Demon' Finn Balor.

Whenever the Demon Balor shows up, the fans go crazy, his ring entrance is second to one(Undertaker's entrance is great) and dominate his opponents. This year, he dominated Baron Corbin and defeated him in under four minutes.

Sadly, even after considering that, 2K has given the demon an overall of 87-just two more from normal Balor.

I agree that 'the man' Balor's overall is justified, however, a person who dominates every person he enters the ring with should have been rated higher.

So far, he has defeated Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, and even AJ Styles. Demon should have been rated at least 89. He simply deserves that rating.

