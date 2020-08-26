5 youngest streamers who quit school for Fortnite

Epic Games’ Fortnite Battle Royale is a sandbox shooter for all ages, and was able to attract youngsters and boomers alike.

Some teenagers even loved the game so much that they decided to drop out of school altogether and take up streaming Fortnite all day long.

So in our list today, we will be talking about some of the youngest Fortnite streamers out there, who had to quit school to do what they loved to.

Five youngest Fortnite streamers who quit school

1. H1ghsky1

H1ghsky1

Hi1ghsky1 made quite a buzz in the Fortnite community when he joined the FaZe Clan while he was still 13 years old, making him the youngest member in the organization.

Even though he dropped out of regular public school, H1ghsk1 commented in an interview with FaZe Adapt that he will still have to take online classes, and how supportive his parents are of his streaming.

2. Sceptic

Sceptic

Griffin “Sceptic” Spikoski started playing Fortnite just for fun. But his involvement in the game changed forever in the summer of 2019, when a YouTube video of him beating the Fortnite eSports player Tfue blew up.

The video alone received 7.5 million views in the initial months and helped Sceptic establish a very lucrative career in streaming Fortnite.

He soon dropped out of school and is now streaming the battle royale 8-hours a day.

3. TSM Slappie

Slappie had developed his gunslinging aim, and a knack for shooting games by playing games like Minecraft, H1Z2, and CS: GO. However, he switched to streaming Fortnite, only after he got into the Call of Duty series and began watching YouTube videos and matches online.

Slappie was signed into TSM’s junior Fortnite squad in the December of 2018 and partnered up with Twitch that very year as well.

After going pro, Slappie dropped out of normal regular school, and took up online classes.

4. Mongraal

Mongraal was into competitive Halo and Call of Duty from a very young age. However, his entry from the FPS genre to the battle royale genre came with H1Z1.

He soon started streaming the battle royale, and in 2019, he even came 13th in the Fortnite Solo World Cup, which earned him $225,000.

His parents were supportive of his choice of career as he kept his grades up, but he dropped out of school in 2018 when he joined Team Secret as their thirteen-year-old member.

5. Tfue

Tfue had taken up playing video games seriously from a very young age. He dropped out of high school at 15 to be a streamer, and Fortnite soon became his game of choice after a brief spell in H1Z1 and PUBG.

Tfue had prodigious talent when it came to shooters, and ever since he was 12, he spent hours playing Halo with his brother, he then moved onto Call of Duty and Destiny.