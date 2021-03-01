51-year-old Fortnite streamer followed the wrong team into their box during an FNCS game and had a priceless reaction

51-year-old Fortnite streamer Tommy "ActingLikeTommy" Harrington has proved that age is just a number when it comes to video games. He is competing in the FNCS tournament, which is currently underway.

During one of the matches, his hilarious action made for an even funny reaction from the streamer. ActingLikeTommy and his teammates haven't qualified for the Grand Finals of FNCS this season, but the streamer has promised to return stronger next season.

We had 30 in 2 and then were contested a lot and just didn’t win the fights. Cash cup was more of the same for me. I need to be better and I will be but at the end of the day you gotta TRUST THE PROCESS. Thanks @Swazygocrazy and @PsychitoFN can’t wait for next season 🍭 pic.twitter.com/KQ4GW29WwH — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) February 28, 2021

ActingLikeTommy follows players into the wrong box in Fortnite.

In the video above, ActingLikeTommy can be seen engaged in an intense game of Fortnite. The repeated sound of gunshots made it clear that the gameplay was getting tense. There was utter chaos with the storm closing in and players building to gain higher ground.

Amidst this turmoil, ActingLikeTommy got separated from his teammates and made his way into the circle by building up. The streamer got knocked out because he accidentally walked into a different box after following someone he mistook for a teammate.

He realized the mistake and regretted his judgment. But in such chaotic situations, mistakes like these can happen. However, the internet found this funny, and the streamer was a good sport when appreciating the jokes.

In general, ActingLikeTommy has been receiving a lot of love and support from the community. Seeing 51-year-old individuals playing Fortnite or any other video game is a rare sight, let alone competing in Esports.

Incidents like these don't happen much in competitive Fortnite games. For the most part, anyone would-be embarrassed to make such a mistake. But ActingLikeTommy took it in stride and didn't react negatively.

While some might consider gaming to be a waste of time, players like ActingLikeTommy shred that stereotype by providing a different message to the community. The streamer will forever be remembered for the diversity and personality he brought to gaming.