Six best mobile mulitplayer games in 2020

The ensuing lockdown has ensured that we all have turned to mobile games to pass our time.

We look at six of the best LAN multiplayer games available for download.

Six best LAN multiplayer games for Android and iOS

Due to the coronavirus, we are all under lockdown in our homes, which could have meant boredom. But thanks to our smartphones, and the various multiplayer games available, we do not feel it that much!

Six best multiplayer games

With that in mind. here are the six best LAN multiplayer games for Android & iOs to play with your family and friends:

1. Mini Motor Racing

Mini Motor Racing

Mini Motor Racing is sort of your favourite remote-controlled car showdown, combined with modern tech, including nitro-boost for your engines! You can play multiplayer games with friends or rivals, via WiFi, Bluetooth and data! You can also race in campaign competitions for giant rewards, while also upgrading your skills and cars to win more!

Here is how you can download Mini Motor Racing for free!

You can also download the game via Google Play Store here

2. Neon Shadow

Neon Shadow

A fast-moving CyberPunk FPS that is inspired by classic shooters, Neon Shadow is another multiplayer game you must try out. The mission of this game is to save humanity from the dark mechanoids who have taken control of your space platform. Fail, and they will take over the remainder of the galaxy shortly after!

Here is how you can download Neon Shadow

3. Mini Milita

Mini Milita

Mini Militia - Doodle Army 2 is an intense combat multiplayer game that is not for the faint-hearted! It is probably one of the most popular games of 2017 & 2018, and one which comes with a multiplayer mode, ensuring that people enjoy this game a lot.

Upto six players can do battle online in this 2D fun-cartoon themed cross between Soldat and Halo, inspired by the first stickman shooter Doodle Army.

Download From Play Store

4. City Racing 3D

City Racing 3D

If you like racing games, this game is for you. It supports LAN multiplayer but if you are thinking about graphics, then it is good. It does lag a bit and there are network issues, but there is no denying that the game is good.

You can also Play Asphalt 8, one of the best mobile racing games available, as it also supports LAN multiplayer.

Download Mod version for using multiplayer mode

Download from Play Store (normal version)

5. BombSquad

BombSquad

BombSquad is one of the funniest action multiplayer games available! With respect to features, it supports eight players via local/networked multiplayer, and offers other features like gratuitous explosions, advanced ragdoll face-plant physics, pirates, ninjas, barbarians, insane chefs and much more.

Download From Play Store

6. Tank Battle WiFi

Tank Battle WiFi

Tanks Battle WiFi is a local network multiplayer game, and you can spend time shooting your friends tanks. It is one of the most lightweight LAN mobile multiplayer games ever.

Download From Play Store