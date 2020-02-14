6 Best multiplayer games for mobile you can play offline

Have you ever been to a party with a few friends while you were all bored out of your mind? Or perhaps you needed some entertainment and a quick fix? Mobile games are usually the go-to option for such scenarios and they have come a long way over the past decade.

There are many new mobile games being released every day. But some of them have gained quite a good reputation to stick out. If you are looking for some ideas, here are some of the best multiplayer games for mobile that you can play offline with your buddies.

#6. Badland

Available on: iOS, Android, Android TV

Price: Free (Android), $0.99 (iOS)

Badland is a really fun platformer game that you can play with your friends on the same device or online with 3 other players. The objective of the game is to survive while navigating through the world, avoiding deadly obstacles and traps that will kill you.

It is not very often that a good platformer game is released for mobile but Badland hit the sweet spot. There are currently on 23 levels available in multiplayer but the developers are planning for more. The single player and co-op modes have over 100 levels that you can access.

#5. Chess by AI Factory/Optime Software

Available on: iOS (Optime Software), Android (AI Factory)

Price: Free

Chess is a classic you can always turn to. If you don't have a board at home there are plenty of Chess apps available for mobile. However, not all of them are that good and some are bombared with ads. The best Chess app for iOS is Chess by Optime Software and the best Chess app for Android is Chess by AI Factory.

These apps have multiplayer on the same device as well as online. You can also test your wits against the extremely hard CPU.

