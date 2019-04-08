6 Game Series to check out for history buffs

Are you a fan of history and historical events? Have you ever wanted to command an army of soldiers and conquer far away lands for the glory of your country? You won't be able to do that in real life anymore but there are tons of game series where you can simulate such a thing and feel the true glory and power of being a feudal lord.

Interestingly enough, many history based games come out only on the PC. First person shooters do much better on Xbox One and the PS4. There are some exceptions of course. Games such as Battlefield and Call of Duty don't really capture the essence of World War 1 or 2 eras, mostly because it is always a story of the American side of the war.

But if you're interested in historical events and simulating them, here are some series worth checking out.

#6. Anno

Available on: PC

Latest Game: Anno 1800 (16 April 2019)

The Anno series first started with Anno 1602 in 1998. It was originally developed by Max Design and published by EA, but the latest game saw the shift to Blue Byte and publisher Ubisoft.

The Anno series features exploration and colonisation of islands, exploring, setting up diplomacy, managing resources and features land and sea combat. The games are set in many different eras, some in the far future as well. The games feature a rich story as well as a complex web of many features to protect and serve your nation.

#5. Crusader Kings

Available on: PC

Latest Game: Crusader Kings 2 (12 February 2012)

Despite Crusader Kings 2 being 7 years old, developer Paradox Interactive has kept it alive through DLCs which added further spice to the game. The game allows the player to control a dynasty 1066 to 1453. DLC allowed the starting dates to go back even further. Many historical figures appear (some playable) throughout the game.

You can choose between European empires, Asian dynasties and many more. The complexity of this game is what makes this game fun and frustrating. You have to carefully plan wars, trade & commerce, marriages, succession and many other factors while controlling your dynasty.

