6 Games to look forward to in June 2019

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 27 May 2019, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We are about to enter the last month of the second quarter of 2019. We have seen some really amazing releases this year but also some disappointing ones. We expected a lot from Anthem but we were let down as developers decided to ignore the game completely as the months followed.

But we also got some really sweet remakes such as Resident Evil 2 and some original concepts such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The announcements will keep coming and we will hear even more news and details by the time E3 comes around. E3 2019 will be held between 11-13 June but some games will be released during the same month.

Here are some games that are releasing in June 2019.

#6. F1 2019

Release Date: 28 June 2019

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

The annual edition of the Formula 1 series will be releasing this month, with F1 2019. Many cars from previous seasons will be making a return. The story modes will focus on the careers of retired racers Alain Prost and the late great Ayrton Senna. The graphics have improved significantly since the previous game.

If you are a fan of the Formula 1 series, this is a good month for you although you will have to wait till the end of the month for the series.

#5. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Advertisement

Release Date: 18 June 2019, 25 June 2019 (Switch)

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

This game is a companion to the 2018 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon. The lead for this game is Koji Igarashi who is well known for developing the Castlevania series. The Metroidvania style game follows a similar style to many of the Castlevania games.

The protagonist gains powers through crystals and she can craft various items and armor as the game gets progressively harder.

1 / 3 NEXT