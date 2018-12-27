6 Online Basketball Games Available for Free on PC, Android and iOS

Image Courtesy: EA Sports

NBA Live series or the NBA 2K series are the two games that come to everyone's mind when one starts to explore basketball video game options that are available on the market. Both these titles offer authentic basketball experience, but one needs to make a hefty purchase to explore these games.

However, these two are not the only options in the basketball genre, as one could experience decent basketball action with free online titles on multiple platforms.

In this article, without further ado, let us look closer at the six free online basketball games that are available for Microsoft Windows, Android and iOS devices.

#1 Freestyle 2: Street Basketball

Developed by Joycity, Freestyle 2: Street Basketball is the most-polished online arcade basketball available on the market. Initially released in 2015, the game features excellent graphics, good sound and responsive controls for engaging gameplay.

One needs to pick a player and a position and improve to move higher in the league. Freestyle 2 focuses on customisation and unique skill moves, ensuring that the gameplay seldom gets repetitive even in the long run. Furthermore, players could team-up with other players online and compete in various tournaments for exciting prizes and rewards.

Freestyle 2: Street Basketball is available for free on Valve's Steam Store.

#2 NBA Live Mobile Basketball

Developed by EA Sports, NBA Live Mobile Basketball is a high-end mobile game with supreme quality graphics. The game is available for Android and iOS devices.

This free-to-play game with in-app purchase allows one to build their own team with up-to-date NBA rosters. The ability to compete in live events comprising of real-life matches only amplifies the authentic experience offered by this game.

The online multiplayer mode is a lot of fun for it allows to compete against each other in Season or Head-to-Head modes. Moreover, some modes allow the players to challenge each other online even when one is not connected to the internet at that exact moment.

