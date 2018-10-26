×
6 Scariest PS4 games to play on this Halloween 

Image Courtesy: Bloodborne/FromSoftware, Inc.
Image Courtesy: Bloodborne/FromSoftware, Inc.

The horror video game genre only moved from strength to strength in the last two decades. Since the Silent Hill franchise, there have been numerous titles that provided users with dark and disturbing experiences. With Halloween just around the corner, it is only apt to relive these masterpieces on PS4.

A slew of horror games hit the PlayStation platform in the last five years, with some of them being remastered versions of the classic titles while the others begin exclusive titles along with modern marvels. No matter which decade the game belongs to, one can expect chilling edge-of-the-seat action throughout the duration of these select-few video games.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the six best horror PS4 games that you must play on this Halloween.

#6 Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 originally hit the stores in 2005 and set the benchmarks for gameplay design for survival horror games. The original PS2 and GameCube version received critical acclaim for its gameplay design, story and the voiceover. The game plays from a third-person point-of-view, which excellently suited the action and shooting requirements of the game. Everyone who is a fan of horror games must experience this classic at least once in their lifetime.

Resident Evil 4 was re-released for PS4 in 2016.

#5 Amnesia: Collection

Amnesia Collection is a collection of three games of the Amnesia series, which features The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs and Justine. From Frictional Games, the Amnesia series features almost zero combat and one has to explore the environment while avoiding monsters and obstacles to progress in the game.

All the games play from a first-person point-of-view, providing players with dark and disturbing horror sequences. The absence of combat in the game is exploited in a wonderful fashion as it creates a situation of helplessness and keeps the players at the edge of their seats throughout the game series.

Amnesia Collection hit the stores in 2016.

