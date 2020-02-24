6 Underrated Indie Games for PC you need to play

Not every game is going to be released from huge companies such as EA, Bethesda or Activision Blizzard. In fact, there is a lot more magic and commitment to games that are made with love and care by game developers, free of the corporate influence.

Indie games have been a smashing success and titles such as Stardew Valley and Dead Cells prove that games don't need to have the best graphics and optimized performance to be excellent.

But due to a lack of advertising and marketing budgets, many indie games become unheard of. Here are 6 underrated indie games for the PC that you should play if you haven't already.

#6 The Age of Decadence

Release Date: 15 October 2015

The Age of Decadence is inspired by the older text-based RPG games. Set in a fictional setting based on the fall of the Roman Empire, the game allows you to play as any character you like from the beginning to the end. You have to gain skills in order to progress properly throughout the story.

The actions are text-based and it is not an open world. But your interactions will be shown in the overworld. It has one of the most difficult combat systems among any game. There are so many storylines you can play through as well.

#5 Oxenfree

Release Date: 15 September 2016

Oxenfree not only has beautiful art but also an incredibly captivating and heartfelt story. The game also has no cutscenes at all so you'll be playing the story as you see fit. After a supernatural event has occurred on the game's island, you have to walk around to investigate what has happened.

The gameplay features interactions and choices you make between interactions. You can also interact with the map in order to complete certain objectives.

