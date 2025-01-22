7 best community maps in DayZ you should try in 2025

DayZ has been out for a while, and the gaming community has mixed opinions about the ambitious online multiplayer post-apocalyptic title. Regardless of how the game launched, it has significantly improved through the years thanks to the unwavering support of the modding community.

Although it is worth mentioning that these mods and maps cannot be used on the console versions, this is another reason why most players should consider transitioning to the PC platform.

Here are a few maps designed by the creative community, giving fellow players more reasons to spend a few hours surviving the harsh outdoors.

7 best community maps in DayZ to check out in 2025

1) Namalsk

Trending

Players must survive the cruel conditions of Namalsk (Image via Sumrak)

Other than surviving the looming threat of the undead, DayZ players can install the Namalsk map, created by the modder known as Sumrak, for an extra layer of challenge.

In this map, players are sent to a snowy region where the resources and loot are much harder to come by than usual. However, there are a few spots to find so that they can survive.

Also read: Is it worth playing DayZ in 2025?

This mod takes advantage of environmental threats like snow, making it much harder for players to navigate as they explore and search for resources.

Bohemia Interactive wanted players to create their own stories, and this mod takes the crown for creative and environmental storytelling.

2) Fallujah

Fallujah is a mixture of urban warfare and the undead (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

The real Fallujah inspired the creator of this mod, but zombies were added as a background threat. Here, players can explore buildings to find rare resources while being chased down by other survivors or the undead. They can set up outposts to attack unsuspecting survivors or trap them in alleyways and leave them for the dead.

Survivors can use their environment to their advantage, but so can their enemies. Players can get pinned down in narrow alleys and can be bottlenecked from escaping.

3) Deer Isle

Deer Isle is weird but in a good way that will entertain DayZ players (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

Deer Isle is among the better community maps, especially with new features. John McLane wanted to give the DayZ player base something different and a reason to venture into the unknown.

In Deer Isle, players can scuba dive and run salvage operations from the ocean floor for rare loot and resources. This map has a supernatural element that could appeal to more players.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in 2025?

The creator embedded a few clever Easter eggs for eagle-eyed survivors to find, and it didn't take long for some of them to spot a crashed X-Wing from the Star Wars franchise.

4) Bitterroot

Bitterroot is like setting foot in a post-apocalyptic America (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

MattyIce was heavily inspired by the state of Montana for Bitterroot and included a handful of references to American culture and sports.

Players can explore Bitterroot and find abandoned structures used by the cult known as the Children of Man. They can check out different areas and find the American counterparts of their weapons.

Essentially, Bitterroot is a glimpse of what a small portion of the country looks like after it collapsed during the zombie apocalypse. The mod creator also added secret Easter eggs tucked behind areas much harder to reach, making it an interesting challenge for the community.

5) Banov

There is one aspect to Banov that sets itself apart from other community maps (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

For a game about the undead, the community created Banov to shed new light on extraterrestrial visitors. Survivors can explore military compounds and ruined installation sites like there is no tomorrow.

Another feature that sets Banov apart from other official servers and community maps is that it is entirely flat with no mountainous regions to climb.

Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order in 2025?

6) Deadfall

Deadfall is not for the faint of heart (Image via Bohemia Interactive)

While the map of Chernarus was meant to teach the survivors the basic gameplay principles, Deadfall is dedicated to seasoned players ready to take it to the next level. Certain areas require specific equipment, like gas masks, and are much harder to navigate than the average map.

Also read: Is it worth playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora in 2025?

Deadfall is much more challenging, especially with maze areas, and players can build bases inside caves. The map has a few dark secrets that players can uncover and has a creepy vibe to match the tone set by the zombies.

7) Panthera

Panthera is perfect for players who are into fast-paced action (Image via icebreakr)

Panthera has a few locations, like urbanized areas for looting and scavenging, with a few open fields perfect for large shootouts.

Competitive players should consider diving into this fanmade map to push themselves to the limit and see how long they can survive the harsh conditions along with aggressive survivors.

DayZ is about surviving in a world overrun by zombies, but these modders wanted to take it to a different level. Each map presents a challenge, and survivors must adapt on the fly or risk being killed unceremoniously.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.