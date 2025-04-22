7 best free-to-play games on PC in May 2025

Free-to-play games are awesome these days. You don’t need to spend any money to jump into some seriously fun stuff — whether it’s shooting, exploring, or teaming up with friends. Though a lot of games just sell skins or extra stuff, the main game is totally free and super fun.

If you’re hunting for something fun to play in May 2025, here are the seven best free-to-play games on PC.

7 best free-to-play games in May 2025

1) Marvel Rivals

Genre: 6v6 Hero Shooter

6v6 Hero Shooter Platform: Steam

Released in late 2024, Marvel Rivals blew up, crossing 10 million players in just a few days. There are 35 playable Marvel heroes and villains (with more incoming), epic map design, and insane team-up abilities in this game.

For superhero fans, this one’s a must-try — fun powers, cool heroes, and fast team battles make it a worthwhile experience.

2) Counter-Strike 2

Genre: 5v5 Tactical FPS

5v5 Tactical FPS Platform: Steam

Counter-Strike 2 is a classic reborn. It's Valve’s free-to-play evolution of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and it’s as intense as ever. The visuals are cleaned up, mechanics are tighter, and that iconic bomb plant defuse gameplay still hits hard.

It’s fair, competitive, and highly skill-based — no pay-to-win nonsense, just cool skins if you're into that stuff.

3) League of Legends

Genre: MOBA

MOBA Platform: Riot Client

With over 150 champions, deep gameplay, and a massive esports ecosystem, League of Legends continues to dominate the MOBA world. Whether you're getting kills with Blitzcrank in bot lane or surprising enemies in the jungle, it's nonstop strategic fun.

Frequent updates and a cosmetics-only system keep the game fresh and fair, even if you rage-quit every now and then.

4) Fortnite

Genre: Battle Royale

Battle Royale Platform: Epic Games Store

Fortnite has evolved way beyond just building towers in the middle of a gunfight. You've now got Lego Fortnite (cozy survival), Rocket Racing, Festival mode, and a massive Creative mode that rivals Roblox. And the Neo Era update also brings cyberpunk aesthetics, jetpacks, and hoverbikes into the mix.

It’s basically five games in one at this point — and it’s all free.

5) Valorant

Genre: 5v5 Tactical FPS

5v5 Tactical FPS Platform: Riot Client

Valorant is a perfect blend of classic gameplay with modern twists. It offers a tight, precise shooting experience, but with a cool addition — each agent has special abilities that can change how each round plays out.

This 5v5 format is sharp, competitive, and constantly evolving with new agents and maps. And with nearly 19 million active PC players, you’ll never have to wait long for a match.

6) Wuthering Waves

Genre: Open-world Action RPG

Open-world Action RPG Platform: Epic Games Store / Kuro Launcher

If you love Genshin Impact, then this game is for you. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Wuthering Waves delivers fast-paced combat, open-world exploration, and plenty of loot to collect. The combat is fluid, the traversal is fun, and it just feels like a next-gen game, especially for something free.

Wuthering Waves is a rising star in ARPGs, delivering thrilling combat, deep lore, and rewarding gear grinds.

7) Once Human

Genre: Survival / Shooter

Survival / Shooter Platform: Steam

Once Human will drop you into a creepy world filled with alien threats and massive bosses. With a server-based seasonal progression, you build bases, craft gear, fight monsters, and survive with friends — or even backstab them. The sci-fi horror aesthetic of this game is genuinely unsettling, and the mix of third-person gunplay and survival mechanics makes it feel fresh.

If you’re into survival games with a dark, eerie vibe and intense battles, Once Human is worth checking out.

Free-to-play games are better than ever, offering tons of fun and depth. Whether you're grinding in Valorant or just having a blast in Lego Fortnite, there's something here to keep you busy this May.

