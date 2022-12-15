7 best Genius Invokation TCG cards to get with Lucky Coins in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact recently introduced the Genius Invokation TCG to the popular open-world title. The game mode has many cards for players to mix and match to build a powerful deck.

Most players are still discovering the abilities of each card. While they're still at it, some have quickly figured out which cards possess significant power.

There are several ways to get cards in this game mode. One of these methods involves buying them using an in-game currency known as Lucky Coins.

This article lists seven of the best Genius Invokation TCG cards to purchase using these Lucky Coins.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Katheryne, Jade Chamber, and 5 other cards in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG that can be purchased using Lucky Coins

1) Leave it to Me! (Event Card)

Leave it to Me! is all about saving that turn (Image via MiHoYo)

The Leave it to Me! card allows Genshin Impact players to switch an active character at the expense of losing a turn. Such a switch would be considered Fast Action rather than Combat Action.

Since it is an event card, the above-mentioned effect will be instant and will occur only once. It can also be cast for free.

The card can be obtained either from the initial deck or through the Card Shop for 500 Lucky Coins.

2) Liben (Support Card)

Liben is free to cast (Image via MiHoYo)

Liben is another card that costs zero die to cast. The card gathers the unused Elemental Dice in a round's end phase (a maximum of one for every elemental type).

As soon as the Action Phase kicks off, whenever the card has accumulated three Elemental Dice, players will draw two cards and, at the same time, make a couple more Omni Dice. The support card will be discarded after this phase.

The card can be bought from the shop for 700 Lucky Coins.

3) Katheryne (Support Card)

Katheryne can be obtained in two ways (Image via MiHoYo)

This Support Card in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is similar to Leave it to Me! since the first switch in a round will be deemed a Fast Action. However, it costs a couple of dice to cast.

The card can be obtained by defeating Lan or purchasing it from the Card Shop for 700 Lucky Coins.

4) Strategize (Event Card)

Strategize has a simple but powerful effect (Image via MiHoYo)

The Strategize card costs an Elemental Die to cast. Its effect is pretty straightforward: draw two cards.

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation players can get it either from the initial deck or by purchasing it for 500 Lucky Coins

5) Send Off (Event Card)

Send Off is worth every dice (Image via MiHoYo)

Send Off is another card deemed powerful by Genius Invokation TCG players in Genshin Impact. Casting it may be a bit pricey (two Elemental Dice), but it is certainly worth it. Using its effect, players can select a Summon from the opposing side and destroy it.

The card is available on the initial deck and can be bought from the Card Shop for 500 Lucky Coins.

6) Jade Chamber (Support Card)

Jade Chamber is a must-have card (Image via MiHoYo)

Casting the Jade Chamber card in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation will cost a die. Its effect ensures that two of the starting Elemental Dice that a player starts to roll during the Roll Phase will match the Elemental Type of their active character.

Jade Chamber costs 700 Lucky Coins from the Card Shop. It can also be acquired by beating Bu'yun.

7) When the Crane Returned (Event Card)

When the Crane Returned is a great card (Image via MiHoYo)

Though somewhat similar to Leave It To Me! And Katheryne, When the Crane Returned takes things to a different level. Thanks to this card, the next time players use a Skill, they can switch their active character to the next one. This means they do not need to switch characters in the succeeding turn.

Genshin Impact players can get the card through the initial deck or buy it from the Card Shop for 700 Lucky Coins.

