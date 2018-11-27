×
7 best Open World PC Games

Kuldeep Thapa
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    27 Nov 2018, 20:15 IST

Open world game is a highly popular genre of video games. The ability to approach the objectives of the game without any constraints is what set this genre apart.

Open world games have always been popular. Grand Theft Auto 3 which was released back in 2001 set the tone for the open world games. While there have been several outstanding games in the genre, we take a look at the best of the lot.

#7 Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Witcher 3
Witcher 3

Witcher 3 is the definition of perfection. The open world game was released back in 2015 but is still regarded as one of the best games of all time. The game follows Geralt of Rivia a Witcher who is assigned to find Ciri. Witcher 3 is the epitome of open world games. It's outstanding in every department. There is a ton of content available in the game which will keep you occupied for a long time.

The game also has two DLC which are almost equivalent to a new game.

#6 GTA 5

GTA 5
GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most commercially successful games out there. The whole environment around the game is fantastic. You can drive planes, go to nightclubs, fight the cops and do every possible thing. There are plenty of missions to keep you occupied. The gameplay will make you feel like a real mobster. To add to this there are tons of DLC available for the game.

#5 Fallout 4

Fallout 4
Fallout 4

Bethesda is known for making great games and Fallout 4 is no different. Its unique characters make the game more fun. The sheer amount of things available to do is overwhelming. The game had some crash issues and jitters in past but overall its worth a try.

Exploration is fun and the RPG element with FPS style makes it very unique.






Kuldeep Thapa
