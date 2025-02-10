For decades, the Galaxy Far Far Away has been a symbol of popular culture. George Lucas' Star Wars universe has been featured in thrilling video games since 1982. These games have created and expanded the lore with new stories and characters, allowing players to experience the universe as participants.

With that in mind, we bring you our list of the 7 best Star Wars games that you need to try.

1) Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Released in 2017 for Xbox, PC, and PS4, Star Wars Battlefront 2 featured large-scale online multiplayer battles, space dogfights, and a single-player campaign that explored the events following the fall of the Empire.

As part of the single-player campaign, you play as Iden Versio, commander of the an elite Imperial unit called Inferno Squad. Set in the Galactic Civil War, you witness pivotal events such as the destruction of the second Death Star and participate in key battles, including the Battle of Endor.

Trending

Inferno Squad during the Battle of Endor (Image via Electronic Arts)

In the multiplayer mode, you fight across iconic Star Wars locations like Kamino, Hoth, and Endor while unlocking legendary characters such as Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Rey, and Darth Vader. You can customize your gameplay experience through different character classes, vehicles, and strategic playstyles.

Overall, the gameplay is similar to that of the Battlefield games, as both were developed by the same studio.

At launch, Star Wars Battlefront 2 faced major criticism for its use of pay-to-win microtransactions in the multiplayer mode. This led to multiple lawsuits, including gambling allegations.

In response, EA disabled in-game purchases and reduced the requirements to unlock key characters like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. The company eventually overhauled the game’s progression system to be less dependent on Star Cards and random loot boxes.

As of January 2025, the game averages around 1,500 active players worldwide.

2) Star Wars: Outlaws

Star Wars: Outlaws a single-player open-world adventure game that was released for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2024.

Star Wars: Outlaws during the press day at Paris Games Week 2024 (Image via Getty/Ubisoft)

The game’s story takes place between the movies The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Instead of dealing with lightsabers or intricate politics, you follow Kay Vass, a smuggler caught in the dangerous criminal underworld.

The story is centered on the planet Toshara, but as you progress, you’ll visit other locations like Tatooine and Jabba’s Palace. Along the way, you’ll encounter dangerous criminal organizations, including the Crimson Dawn and the Hutts, each presenting their own threats and challenges.

Star Wars Outlaws lets you explore detailed maps, interact with unique alien species, customize your vehicle, and more. The story is engaging, and the rich open-world environments will keep you hooked for hours.

Initial reviews were mixed, but six months on, audiences seem to have warmed up to the game following various patches and updates.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2019.

Cal and BD-1 looking over Zeffo (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game’s story is set five years after the fall of the Jedi Order. You take on the role of Cal Kestis, a young Jedi padawan hiding from the Empire.

The game features semi-open world maps and allows you to revisit previously explored planets and access new regions as the skill level of your character improves.

The gameplay bears similarity to soulslikes, as you have to balance your attack, parry, and defense. That aside, you also have to solve puzzles using your Force abilities to progress.

You can customize Cal's lightsaber, including the metal from which it is made and the color it emits.

Fallen Order hits all the right spots if you are looking for a AAA single-player experience set in the Star Wars universe.

4) Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons is an aerial, or rather, space dogfighter game. It was released in 2020 for Xbox, PS4, and PC and is the latest in a long line of similar games like Rogue Squadron and X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter, to name a few.

Control starfighters as you fight across massive space battles (Image via Electronic Arts)

The story of Squadrons is set four years after the Battle of Endor. The plot follows two rival fighter squadrons: the Vanguard Squadron of the New Republic and the Titan Squadron of the Empire.

As the New Republic works to develop Project Starhawk, a weapon critical to their future, you follow the missions of these pilots on both sides of the conflict. You can choose between four different fighters each for the New Republic and the Empire.

Star Wars Squadrons also comes with multiplayer functionality, where you can put to test your starfighter skills honed during the campaign.

Squadrons also lets you play the game using HOTAS setups as well as in VR, the latter supported on PCVR devices and PlayStation VR.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Launched for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023, Jedi: Survivor is the successor to Jedi: Fallen Order.

Cal fights stormtroopers with new lightsaber skills (Image via Electronic Arts)

The story brings us back to Cal Kestis, who is now a Jedi Knight. With the Empire’s influence expanding, Cal must now find a safe planet for Jedi survivors.

Along the way, he reunites with the old crew from the Mantis, including characters like Cere Junda and Greez Dritus.

Jedi: Survivor improves on the previous game by adding new lightsaber combat options. You can now fight using two lightsabers at the same time, leading to faster attacks and more ways to defeat enemies.

The game introduces new Imperial droids like DT Droids and KX Droids, and improves on Cal's Force abilities. You can now use your Force to push and pull on multiple enemies at once. The game also features a companion combat system that lets you team up with your crew or allies to fight the Empire.

You can ride different creatures and mounts to cross open areas in the expanded semi-open-world planets.

With a stronger story, better combat, and larger worlds to explore, Jedi: Survivor puts you in the middle of Cal Kestis’s fight for survival as he tries to restore the Jedi Order.

6) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic was released as a single-player RPG for Xbox in 2003. It was later released for Windows in the same year and for macOS in 2004.

HK-47 during a mission in Tatooine (Image via Microsoft Game Studios/LucasArts/Aspyr/Electronic Arts)

Knights of the Old Republic is set thousands of years before the movies. The game lets you explore different worlds and make choices and decisions that will either lead you to the light or the dark side of The Force. Crucially, these decisions affect the game's ending.

KOTOR also includes character customization options that let you create your own character and choose your fighting class.

The game features many iconic planets from the Star Wars canon, such as Tatooine, Kashyyyk, and Korriban, and each features its own unique environment.

The game is set for a remake by Saber Interactivel; however, there is no release date for it as of this writing.

7) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was launched in 2022 across multiple platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Luke Skywalker in LEGO Star Wars (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

The game lets you experience the lore of all the Star Wars movies but through the lens of the LEGO world as you control characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and others.

Shot from an alternative camera angle, LEGO Star Wars offers an altogether unique perspective when compared to other LEGO video games.

The game features detailed explorable open-world environments and various vehicles that you can command, including X-wings and TIE fighters. Furthermore, you also get to experience the LEGO humor in Star Wars, as characters from different timelines interact with each other.

LEGO Star Wars introduces a unique currency called Kyber Bricks, similar to Kyber Crystals in the movies. These Kyber Bricks can be used for ship and skill upgrades. Using these bricks, you can improve your combat efficiency, health, and the intensity of your Force powers.

With a scope that spans all nine Star Wars movies and includes over 300 iconic playable characters, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers an expansive and immersive adventure.

With this, our extensive list of the 7 Best Star War games reaches its end. Whether fighting for the Rebellion or deciding on behalf of the Sith Order, this Galaxy is at your feet. And yes, May The Force Be With You.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!