7 best video game antagonists of all time

Video game antagonists are often frowned upon; however, most players fail to realize if it weren't for their flawed and egotistical nature, the game wouldn't be as beloved as it is today. Antagonists are perfect mirrors for each protagonist since they reflect some aspect of their personality, and it challenges them to become better.

This article will give a handful of iconic video game villains their fair share of respect. Some characters are bad, but these antagonists venerate a different level of evil.

Disclaimer: The villains mentioned in this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions and are not ranked in any order.

7 greatest video game antagonists of all time

1) Micah Bell from Red Dead Redemption 2

Peter Blomquist played the most annoying villain in one of the greatest games ever made (Image via Rockstar Games)

Peter Blomquist's Micah Bell from Red Dead Redemption 2 is hands down one of the greatest video game antagonists ever introduced. Micah is a hot-headed outlaw who joined the Van der Linde gang, but whenever he is on the job to rob a bank or an unguarded stagecoach, death follows like a shadow.

Trending

Also read: Is it worth playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2025?

The developers made it clear early on that Micah would play a significant role by the end of the story. He exhibits all the characteristics of a villain, from being self-righteous and cocky to having no regard for others life. In the final chapter, the build-up to the final mission was cleverly done, as the players pieced all the evidence leading to Micah's betrayal and his satisfying death.

2) Khotun Khan from Ghost of Tsushima

The Khan managed to break Jin's samurai code, and his actions are inexcusable (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Ghost of Tsushima wouldn't be as memorable if it weren't for Patrick Gallagher's performance as Khotun Khan — leader of the Mongol army. At the very beginning, players witnessed how Khotun Khan brutally murdered samurai warriors at the beach of Komoda through the eyes of Jin. While the game was based on historical events, the Khan is fictional.

Also read: Is Ghost of Tsushima worth playing in 2025?

The Khan is ruthless and does not shy away from senseless violence to prove his point. Jin witnessed the Khan behead his friend, Taka, and manipulate his childhood friend — Ryuzo — into turning against his people, solidifying his spot on this list of great video game antagonists. Jin had to betray the samurai code and fight savagery with savagery, which made the climactic battle a satisfying experience.

3) Higgs Monaghan from Death Stranding

Troy Baker's Higgs Monaghan is one of the most unhinged video game antagonists (Image Kojima Production)

Hideo Kojima assembled an impressive cast of actors for Death Stranding, and Troy Baker was the man for the job to star opposite Norman Reedus' Sam Porter Bridges. Higgs Monaghan used to be an ordinary porter with the same job as Sam, to deliver packages across America; however, he falls victim to dark forces. Ultimately, he becomes the leader of a group known as the Homo Demens.

Also read: Is Death Stranding worth playing in 2025?

Baker is no stranger to voice acting; however, this role is a cut above the rest since Higgs is not an average antagonist. Kojima designed this villain to be much more quirky and spout references only games could recognize. While he is inherently evil — Higgs believes his cause to speed up the process of ending all life on Earth is a noble cause that contrasts Sam's journey to rebuild America.

4) Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ganondorf just doesn't know when to quit (Image via Nintendo)

After his long slumber underneath Hyrule Castle, Ganondorf returns to finish the job in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Despite having the same cookie-cutter motive as other supervillains — Ganondorf will not stop until he achieves his goal of unlimited power and ruling Hyrule.

As Link, players must gather enough allies brave enough to take on Ganondorf on his home turf. The final battle is epic, and players must defeat this villain in multiple phases, even in the air as a dragon with Princess Zelda on Link's side.

5) Rafe Adler from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Rafe Adler is arguably the best antagonist from the Uncharted franchise (Image via Naughty Dog)

Unlike previous Uncharted villains, Rafe Adler's goal is not to cripple a society or gain unlimited power but to be recognized as an equal to Nathan Drake's greatness. Rafe grew up wealthy, and everything was handed on a silver platter. His wealth became his insecurity throughout his youth as he aspired to make a name for himself outside his family's fortune.

Also read: Is it worth playing Uncharted 4 in 2025?

Rafe's ego and desire to become more than a rich trust fund villain make his cause somewhat pitiful in hindsight. Nathan came from nothing — but through his hard work and perseverance — he has made a name for himself, whereas Rafe has always had it and never cared to value it. If there is a list of great video game antagonists, Rafe deserves a spot for his ego alone.

6) Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth

Sephiroth will not stop until he becomes a god in Final Fantasy 7 (Image via Square Enix)

Sephiroth shattered the hearts of gamers back in 1997 when he killed Aerith in the original version of Final Fantasy 7. Square Enix decided it was time to remake this project and double down on his cruelty. Sephiroth's goal to rule the planet and become a god is some textbook material for video game antagonists; however, he is much more manipulative in the remake.

Also read: 5 things we can expect in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC

Aside from his goal to destroy all life by summoning a meteor, Sephiroth loves to toy with his enemies. During the final battle in Remake, he battles Cloud and the party to buy himself time and continues to do so as they pursue him beyond Midgar. Sephiroth kills Aerith in Rebirth and taunts Cloud for his failure — making him one of the greatest video game antagonists.

7) Odin in God of War Ragnarok

Odin's tricks and manipulations are enough to land him a spot on this list of great video game antagonists (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Despite being absent from the first chapter, Odin has kept a watchful eye on Kratos and Atreus after intervening in his affairs. The Allfather knows all and sees all as he keeps tabs on certain people who could ruin his plans of being in control across the Nine Realms. Odin's lust for power and control pushed him to moral bankruptcy as he decimated an entire race of giants, even killing his son.

Also read: Is it worth playing God of War Ragnarok in 2025?

Odin is hands down one of the best-written video game antagonists — and Richard Schiff's performance can make anyone around him uncomfortable. Power can corrupt, and Odin is a fine example of what would happen when gods made enough enemies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.