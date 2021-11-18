7 popular characters voiced by Genshin Impact VA Cristina Vee Valenzuela, Bennett’s voice actor

Genshin Impact voice actors (VAs henceforth) have been doing an incredible job in bringing the citizens of Teyvat to life and making them memorable characters.

May it be in the English, Japanese, or even the Chinese versions of Genshin Impact, VAs play a key role in providing playable characters with distinct personalities.

One such memorable character is Bennett of Mondstadt’s Adventurer’s Guild, who is voiced by Cristina Vee Valenzuela, who is also the VA for Xingqui.

Cristina is a well-renowned voice actor in the field, and over the course of her career, she has brought to life a plethora of popular characters both in the field of anime and video games.

Genshin Impact fans can see her versatility as well in miHoYo’s title itself, as she provides two very different personalities to Bennett and Xingqui. Where one is optimistic, energetic, and adventurous in nature, the other is portrayed to be rather shy, polite, serious about studies, with slight affinities for mischief.

Here's a look at seven of the more popular characters that Cristina Vee has lent her voice to.

7 popular characters voiced by Genshin Impact’s Cristina Vee

Cristina Vee Valenzuela @CristinaVee At 200k I will cosplay Bennett At 200k I will cosplay Bennett https://t.co/8mHymGX2LM

#1. Lalatina Dustiness Ford aka Darkness (KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!)

Genshin Impact's Cristina Vee plays Darkness(Image via KonoSuba)

When it comes to the Isekai genre of anime, KonoSuba has steadily grown to be immensely popular in the community. Its parody of the Isekai genre, coupled with the incredible humor and comic timings, has made it a fan favorite from the very first season.

Darkness is one of the four leads in the anime and is portrayed to be a crusader with masochistic tendencies. She loves receiving physical harm, and her “zero accuracy” with the sword makes her completely useless in battle. The only way the party uses her is by making her a “meat shield”, and her affinity to take a beating and her masochistic drive to receive punishment often help her pull off heroic deeds unintentionally.

Genshin Impact’s Cristina does a great job in bringing out the masochistic and perverted side of Darkness in the English version of KonoSuba.

#2. Sakura Matou (Fate series)

Genshin Impact's Cristina Vee plays Sakura Matou (Iage via Fate/Stay Night)

Sakura Matou is a recurring character in Type Moon’s Fate series and is popularly known for her roles in Fate/Zero, Fate/Stay Night, Heaven’s Feel, and Fate/Extra: Last Encore.

Unlike her biological sister, Rin Tohsaka, Sakura is portrayed as an outwardly shy and soft-spoken person who is eager to please. However, she can be stubborn at times and tends to possess feelings of resentment towards others.

But all in all, as admitted by the male lead Shirou, Sakura has great inner strength, and Genshin Impact’s Cristina Vee is able to masterfully portray that when she is playing Sakura.

She is also shown to have very strong feelings for Shirou, which is more evidently displayed than the rest of the female leads in the series.

#3. Ran Mouri (Detective Conan)

Genshin Impact's Cristina Vee plays Ran Mouri (image via Detective Conan)

Ran is the primary female lead in the Detective Conan series and is personified as someone who genuinely cares for those that she loves. However, her personality can be overwhelming as well, because Ran is often shown to have a short temper giving in to fits of rage and smashing random objects in her way just to vent her frustrations.

But when push comes to shove, she is immensely reliable, as is someone who values life very much. She is smart, practical, confident, and shares the same notion of justice as the male lead Shinichi Kudo.

There are many instances where she is incredibly resourceful, and has oftentimes aided Shinichi and helped out of tricky situations. This is yet another role that Cristina Vee does justice to.

#4. Hawk (Seven Deadly Sins)

Genshin Impact's Cristina Vee plays Hawk (image via Seven Deadly Sins)

Born in Purgatory and raised as Meliodas’ companion, Hawk the talking pig, is an integral character in the Seven Deadly Sins series. He also injects a bit of comic relief to the otherwise grim proceedings of the show’s narrative.

He is portrayed as someone who is easily annoyed, and always lands himself in precarious positions where he is almost killed or being hunted by the enemy.

Hawk also thinks quite highly of himself and claims to be even stronger than all of the members of the Seven Deadly Sins. The very fact that he considers it to be true, leads to some very comical situations in the anime, that help Seven Deadly Sins be a bit more light-hearted despite its darker undertones of love, soss, and sacrifice.

Cristina Vee plays Hawk just as he is portrayed in the manga, and the Genshin Impact VA does a tremendous job in helping him be a very memorable anime character.

#5. Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Genshin Impact's Cristina Vee plays Killua Zoldyck (Image via Hunter x Hunter)

Hunter x Hunter is an incredibly popular Shounen anime series where Cristina Vee plays one of the main leads, Killua Zoldyck.

Born in the Zoldyck family and raised as an assassin, Killua had a very difficult childhood, but despite his horrible upbringing, he does not show the same psychological traits as that of his brother Illumi.

Killua has turned out to be fairly positive and is a great companion to Gon, making them an incredibly balanced pair in the anime.

However, Killua is often shown to struggle with his ideologies, and his ruthlessness and aptitude for killing often make his dual nature surface from time to time. He is one of the most complex characters in Hunter x Hunter, and his constant shift in mind frame and ideological battles often make him a very hard personality to read. Cristina Vee's in-depth understanding of the character shines through her performance as Killua.

#6. Homura Akemi (Madoka Magica)

Genshin Impact's Cristina Vee plays Homura Akemma (image via Madoka Magica)

The Genshin Impact VA, Cristina Vee, is the voice behind Homura Akemi in the English version of the anime series Madoka Magica.

During the initial episodes, Homura is shown as someone who is very intelligent and athletic, but also cold and distant at the same time. However, fans eventually get to see that she is a caring person when the narrative slowly starts to reveal her past.

Homura’s cold nature is a cause of all the suffering that she had to endure during her time as a Magica Girl. This is one of the reasons why she does not want the other protagonist Madoka Kaname to become a Magica Girl.

Though cold on the outside, Homura has a genuine concern for Madoka and tries her level best to prevent the latter from becoming a Magica Girl.

#7. Mio Akiyama (K-On!!)

Genshin Impact's Cristina Vee plays Mio Akiyama (image via K-On!!)

Mio Akiyama is one of the five main characters in the K-On!! anime series and is voiced by Genshin Impact voice actress Cristina Vee. She plays the bass for the band Hokago Tea Time, and Mio also fulfills the role of the secondary vocalist, main lyricist, and writer.

She has a very timid nature, however, that does not stop Mio from being the voice of reason in the group. Her sensible and pragmatic nature helps her bandmates get along with each other.

Mio is bashful, shy, incredibly self-conscious, but has a soft and warm heart, who finds her sanctuary in books. This is one of the reasons why she chose the bass as her instrument of choice, as it’s not as conspicuous as the guitar.

Edited by Danyal Arabi