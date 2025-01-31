7 reasons to play Persona 3 Reload in 2025

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the third Persona title. Developed by Atlus, it is a reimagining of Persona 3 with overhauled graphics. The story focuses on the Protagonist, who returns to his city ten years after his parents became victims of a car accident. As the story progresses, he is enrolled in a supernatural squad after he starts perceiving things out of the ordinary.

As the title paces towards its first anniversary, players might be wondering whether the game is worth playing or not. To answer that question, yes, Persona 3 Reload is worth playing in 2025, and this article lists several reasons why.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 reasons why you should play Persona 3 Reload in 2025

1) An interesting narrative

A story full of ups and downs (Image via SEGA)

The narrative revolves around the concept of Shadows and the Dark Hour. There is a period that exists as the 25th hour, a time anomaly that the general population is unaware of. This anomaly is called the Dark Hour. Meanwhile, Shadows are demons born from suppressed emotions that feed on the human mind.

Thus, the plot of the title revolves around the protagonist and his allies fighting these demons while managing their relationships.

2) A unique setting

Constant visits make points of interest engrained in your mind (Image via SEGA)

Persona 3 Reload takes place on the fictional Tatsumi Port Island, 2009. The region is divided into various unique parts. Some exist on the mainland, while others are surrounded by the sea. The Island takes inspiration from various Japanese regions like Odaiba, Kobe, etc. There are various points of interest in the map such as Gekkoukan High School, Paulownia Mall, Iwatodai Station, etc.

3) A diverse cast

A varied lot of characters to fight alongside (Image via SEGA)

Persona 3 Reload is filled with a diverse cast of characters. While each fits the roles of a particular stereotype, one that we have seen multiple times, the writing is still strong enough to make us care for them. The cast includes the silent protagonist, popular school-girl Yukari, energetic Junpei, elegant Mitsuru, diligent Akihiko, and many other characters.

4) Great combat system

A combat system worth putting your time into (Image via SEGA)

Persona 3 Reload features an engaging turn-based combat system. The protagonist can go for a melee attack, use an item, or summon their Persona, a manifestation of a character's personality, their mask. Enemies have their weaknesses and strengths, adding an element of strategy in combat. They also have to manage their stats like their HP and SP.

5) Vivid visuals

The game and its animated cutscenes can be a visual treat (Image via SEGA)

Thanks to the remaster, players can play the title with overhauled visuals, which display the great art style of Persona 3 in stunning detail. Whether it be the unique character and monster designs, unique locales, or the vivid color palette of the game, its poppy visuals make for an engaging watch, while its overhauled UI contributes to the mix.

6) A good entry point into the franchise

Understand how to balance combat with social simulation elements through the game (Image via SEGA)

Persona 3 is the first of the current Persona trilogy, including 3, and by extension, Reload, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal. The Persona games do not have any connecting storylines, aside from passing mentions or some references. They take place in different periods, despite being part of the same universe. Thus, making it a good entry point.

The remastered treatment also makes Persona 3 Reload a good starting point for the franchise, as its quality of life features make the transition from 3 to 4 & 5 much easier.

7) Reload is an overhaul of the original game

Reload can be the definitive way for players to experience the title with quality of life changes (Image via SEGA)

Aside from the observable visual revamp, Persona 3 Reload also offers numerous other features, such as updated character sprites, unique animations, etc. Gameplay changes include Link Episodes — stories that provide more insight into a particular character. There are additional activities you can do to boost your stats.

A dash mechanic helps navigate Tartarus faster, while rare shadows and breakable objects add depth to the location. The fatigue mechanic was removed, allowing longer bouts of exploring Tartarus.

