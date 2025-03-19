7 strongest reactions in Genshin Impact in 2025

Elemental reactions in Genshin Impact are the bread and butter of combat. You can easily trigger them by combining elemental attacks to gain several advantages, such as dealing massive damage, incapacitating enemies, or generating shields. With 13 different reactions to choose from, naturally, the question arises which ones are the best.

On that note, this article lists the seven strongest elemental reactions in Genshin Impact's current meta of 2025.

Most powerful elemental reactions in Genshin Impact, ranked

7) Bloom

Use Hydro and Dendro characters to trigger it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

How to trigger: Dendro + Hydro

Introduced in version 3.0, Bloom is an elemental reaction in Genshin Impact that can be triggered by combining the Dendro and Hydro elements. Doing so creates a seed on the field called a Dendro Core. This core explodes after a certain duration to deal considerable damage to enemies and players alike.

However, using a reliable shielder or healer can help you mitigate the incoming damage while overwhelming your opponent with the free damage offered by the Dendro Cores.

6) Frozen

Use Hydro and Cryo characters to trigger it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

How to trigger: Cryo + Hydro

As one would expect, when Cryo (Ice) meets Hydro (Water), the result is freezing. This is exactly what the Frozen reaction does; it freezes enemies affected by this elemental combination in place. While this doesn't result in any additional damage, it does function as a strong crowd-control ability that can help you turn the tide of the battle. It can freeze in place huge enemies like Lawachurls, and prevent them from stomping you.

5) Melt

Use Cryo and Pyro characters to trigger it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

How to trigger: Cryo + Pyro

When Cryo is combined with Pyro, it triggers the Melt reaction in Genshin Impact, which is quite powerful. Although this elemental reaction doesn't deal any damage on its own, it does increase the damage dealt by the attack that triggers it.

In case a Pyro attack triggers Melt after coming into contact with Cryo, the damage from it would be increased by a little more than twice, depending on the Elemental Mastery. Alternatively, the damage would be amplified by more than 1.5 times vice-versa.

4) Swirl

Use Anemo and either Pyro/Electro/Hydro/Cryo characters to trigger it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

How to trigger: Anemo + Pyro/Electro/Hydro/Cryo

Swirl is one of the best elemental reactions in the RPG and is triggered when Anemo comes into contact with either Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo elements. Considering it works with so many elements, it is also one of the easiest ones to trigger.

When Swirl happens, the existing elemental aura on a foe is spread to the surroundings. As this happens, the element is also applied to other enemies in the vicinity. Moreover, the reaction deals damage to all affected enemies scaling off of Elemental Mastery.

3) Quicken

Use Electro and Dendro characters to trigger it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

How to trigger: Dendro + Electro

Quicken is another elemental reaction that was added in version 3.0. It occurs when Dendro comes into contact with Electro. A combination of both of these elements applies a Quicken aura on the enemies. Afterwards, if you attack with Electro, it will trigger Aggravate, dealing damage to opponents. Alternatively, applying Dendro would trigger Spread, which essentially does the same thing.

2) Hyperbloom

Use Hydro, Dendro, and Electro characters to trigger it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

How to trigger: Dendro + Hydro + Electro

Hyperbloom in Genshin Impact can be considered an advanced version of the aforementioned Bloom reaction. It works similarly to it, where you must create Dendro Cores using Dendro and Hydro elements. Following this, apply Electro to the cores, which will cause the Dendro Cores to explode immediately, dealing immense damage.

1) Vaporize

Use Hydro and Pyro characters to trigger it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

How to trigger: Hydro + Pyro

Vaporize has remained the strongest elemental reaction in Genshin Impact ever since its release. The reaction occurs when Hydro comes into contact with Pyro, thus, vaporizing the Hydro element and dealing a lot of damage.

If you use Hydro to trigger the reaction, the damage would be amplified by more than twice, depending on the Elemental Mastery. Alternatively, the vice verse will net you a multiplier of around 1.5x and some more based on EM.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

