7 Xianzhou Luofu characters every player should know in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has introduced a handful of regions, but Xianzhou Luofu and the Alliance stand out as community favorites. Many of its characters have their roles in narratives as well as the meta world since their release. Some are still seen today in endgame teams, while others have slipped down the ladder as newer units took over. However, their position in the game remains strong and constant over the years.

That said, here are seven powerful characters from the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail, along with their introduction and how they’re performing in the current meta.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

Some of the powerful characters from Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail

1) Jingliu (Destruction & Ice)

Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu was once Jing Yuan's revered mentor on the Luofu and part of the Xianzhou Alliance under the Cloud Knights. However, she was struck with Mara and eventually became one of the pawns in Abundance's (Yaoshi) plans against the Hunt (Lan).

She has recently received a buff by the Honkai Star Rail devs, which makes her revolve entirely on HP instead of HP and ATK. She now works best as an HP scaling DPS in teams with a reliable sustain.

2) Jing Yuan (Erudition & Lightning)

Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

He is the current main General of the Cloud Knights with a relaxed personality on the outside. His strategies regarding the art of war have earned him loyalty and respect across the Luofu in Honkai Star Rail.

He is a summon DPS but has fallen off the meta with time. He is still viable if used with supports such as Sunday to buff his and his summon's damage.

3) Blade (Destruction & Wind)

Blade in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

He is currently a Stellaron Hunter and used to be part of the High Cloud Quintet along with Jingliu and Jing Yuan. He is an immortal because of his cursed past, and his kit even includes this detail.

He is also another character that devs recently buffed, making him a fully HP scaling DPS. His damage has also increased with this buff, along with his improved ability to be the target of his enemy's single-target attack. He has become viable now with specific supports like Hyacine and her signature light cone effects, but many other DPS are still preferred over him.

4) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Destruction & Imaginary)

Dan Heng IL in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

This form of Dan Heng's is focused on his roots in the Vidyadhara, which connects him to the dragon-like beings on the Luofu. In this form, he finally breaks free of Dan Feng's past and instead accepts his true self as just Dan Heng.

In terms of meta in Honkai Star Rail, he still stands somewhere in the middle tier. He is quite strong as a DPS targeting enemies, but he is also resource-heavy as he requires support like Sparkle due to his high-cost skill usage.

5) Feixiao (Hunt & Wind)

Feixiao in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Feixiao stands as a Foxian Arbitor General from the Xianzhou Yaoqing as part of the Luofu. The people of the Luofu hold her in high regard for her leadership abilities and strong sense of responsibility.

She specializes in single-target damage as a member of Path of the Hunt, but she has long since slipped from the spotlight in the meta. As a follow-up attack DPS, Feixiao works well against a single enemy with supports like Robin or March 7th's Hunt form.

6) Fu Xuan (Preservation & Quantum)

Fu Xuan in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The head of the Divination Commission, Fu Xuan, counsels Jing Yuan and other Arbitor generals, keeping a close eye on the fate of the Luofu.

With the introduction of new sustain units like Hyacine, Lingsha, Aventurine, etc, Fu Xuan has fallen off the meta gradually. However, she continues to offer some stability and comfort for early and mid-game players.

7) Yanqing (Hunt & Ice)

Yanqing in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing is a young lieutenant under Jing Yuan, whom he trains under in Honkai Star Rail. He is a gifted child with excellent swordsmanship, but still struggles through the process of learning and his youth.

In terms of meta, Yanqing had fallen off of it in a few patches following his release as a standard character. His RNG-based kit on his follow-up attacks also limits his damage output when compared to DPS like Feixiao, who utilizes the same mechanics. Investment is only recommended if you're an early game player and have him from the initial beginner banner.

This specific Xianzhou Luofu's roster in Honkai Impact Star Rail reflects how the game constantly evolves and powercreeps older characters. Jingliu and Dan Heng IL remain exciting to build around because of their damage scalings, while others, such as Fu Xuan and Jing Yuan, continue to offer value in the right setups.

Some may have lost their competitive spotlight in the meta, but they are still significant to Luofu's history and are still well-liked by players who appreciate their distinctive playstyles.

