8 Types of Fortnite Players we all know - Which one are you?

8 Types of Fortnite Players we all know!

At its core, Fortnite is a Player vs Player Battle Royale game mode. Players line up in groups of one-hundred per lobby and are then dropped onto an island, where the last one to survive the madness wins the game.

The saying "There is more to it than meets the eye" fits the game's description quite aptly. One can almost believe the saying was made for the Fortnite game. Another interesting element of the game is how diverse the player base is. Each player tries to get through the game 'their way'.

With that in mind, we have curated a list of 8 kinds of Fortnite Players we all know and have experienced their unique traits at some point in time.

1) The Mad Man

Probably celebrating an elimination they just got.

Known for: Overkill in every aspect of the game.

We know them, we have all heard the urban legends. The noobs shirk at their very mention, and the casuals do their best to keep away from them. But this category of player is inevitable.

They will find you and they will send you back to the lobby by any means possible. If you spot a player building as if their life depends on it, and hitting every shot they fire, you have found a 'Mad Man' player. Your best option is to run in the opposite direction and hope they did not see you. Because if they did, you would be next on their hit-list.

2) The Builder a.k.a Bob the Builder

Should I build more? Maybe a little!

Known for: Building towers that go through the sky limit.

You see an opponent in the distance. You pull your gold scar out as quickly as possible, set your crosshair on the enemy, and fire one bullet at them. BOOM! In an instant an eight storey fortress appears right in front of you. You are not too sure what to do anymore.

The player on the opposite end is Bob. Bob likes to build a lot, He doesn't care about the material limit, sky limit, or any other limit for that matter. All he likes to do is build, and we are not too sure why.

3) The Visionary

Image captured seconds before a 200 IQ play.

Known for: Being too good, almost all the time.

Often found playing squads, these players have it all figured, No really! they do.

They can tell you when to start moving towards the safe zone. They can spot enemies where you never would have checked otherwise. They can carry you to victory without you having to press a single button on your keyboard.

The point being, they are simply too good at the game. They understand the mechanics of the game like no other, and make calculated decisions that will help your team bag the victory royale every time.

4) The Carry

There is no getting them off your back.

Known for: Getting eliminated, or getting you eliminated.

It's never their fault if they get eliminated. Usually, it's blamed on these things:

- Bad Ping

- FPS Lag

- The opponent was a controller player (OMG, CONTROLLA PLAYA!)

Well, let's face it. We all know this player and have that one friend who does this pretty much every single game. They scream 'ONE SHOT' after hitting the opponent for 8 damage and blames everything other than themselves for failing to win.

Beware, If you see this player running towards you mindlessly. He isn't really running towards you. He is simply trying to run to you; while a horde of enemies follow right behind him. So they can do what they do best: Get carried.

Well, good luck with that!

5) The Troll

If you've been danced on with this emote, you've been trolled.

Known for: Excessively pickaxing enemies back to the lobby.

The troll is usually a good player, skill-wise. Think of them as a 'Visionary' with a predominantly evil side. If you are ever the last player in, who is up against a squad that has a troll with them; you better get over it quickly.

Why you ask?

Well, unless you enjoy getting pickaxed into the corner, or being an aim practice for the troll, you better get out while you still can. They are just there to troll, with all their might!

6) The Creative Warrior

For the love of god, someone please 1v1 this man.

Known for: 1v1's.

"1v1 me bro" is probably the most used phrase among this category of players. You will find them in creative servers every day and every night. It's only during the freebie roll-outs these players like to join into actual lobbies.

A Creative warrior's skill level drops by 50% when they join public matches. Why?

Well, that's still a myth to this day. However, rumours have it that they just aren't that good. (shhh, you didn't hear that here!)

7) The Collector

I see skin, I buy.

Known for: Having every item in the game.

They may or may not be good at the game, but that's beside the point. The real reason they play the game is to collect any and everything that comes their way. It could a simple free spray item to the most expensive bundles in-game. If it's out there, they will find it, and they will acquire it.

You will see these players in their full glory during 'Fortnite Fashion shows' and other events where you are supposed to showcase your best skins and cosmetics.

8) The Quiet one

You didn't see a thing.

Known for: Sneaki... and they are gone.

You can only spot these folks for a very short period of time. Its almost like they don't exist. But there they are hiding, hiding behind the tree in the final zone since there are no more bushes left for them to camp in one.

They are the sneakiest, most silent players you will ever meet. Violence is not an option for them. They prefer to heal their way to victory with a majority of their weapon inventory full of healing items.