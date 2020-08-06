8Bit Thug partners with Gigabyte, Aorus, Elgato and Corsair 

The Indian gaming community has expanded to newer boundaries over the past few years. Many content creators and teams are now coming forward to help online gaming come to the mainstream.

Some of the well-known brands have stepped into the gaming scene and have partnered with popular influencers and streamers to market their products as well as support the creators financially.

Animesh Agarwal AKA 8Bit_thug, who is a well-known figure in the mobile gaming community, has announced his partnership with Gigabyte, Aorus, Elgato and Corsair on the 6th of August. 8bit Thug posted the following announcement:

8bit Thug's announcement

PROUD TO ANNOUNCE I AM NOW A PARTNERED STREAMER WITH @CORSAIR and @elgatogaming . It took me years to achieve this and I am happy for what my future holds ! Thanks for trusting me guys <3 !! — ANIMESH AGARWAL (@8bit_thug) August 5, 2020

Proud to announce that I am now partnered streamer for @AorusOfficial and @GIGABYTE_GBT !! The journey is going to be a great one and I am super excited to work with them in improving my streaming quality and PC GAMING SKILLS WITH THEM !! RADIANT THIS SEASON ? XD XD — ANIMESH AGARWAL (@8bit_thug) August 5, 2020

About these organisations

Corsair is a US-based brand that deals with all types of PC peripherals such as Mouse, Keyboards, RAM, PSU and Headphones. They're famous for their value-for-money gaming appliances.

Gigabyte Technology is a Taiwan based brand that deals with computer hardware such as Motherboard, Cabinet, PSU and GPUs. The brand was ranked 17th in Taiwan's top global brands of 2010.

Elgato is a German brand designed by Elgato Systems (Currently named Eve Systems after Corsair acquired its gaming division in 2018). Elgato manufactures game capture cards, thunderbolt SSDs and all kind of streaming accessories to produce Livestreaming content.

Aorus is a subsidiary of Gigabyte Technology, dedicated to manufacturing gaming-oriented hardware. With Gigabyte, they provide complete PC hardware builds from motherboards and GPUs to Cabinets.

8Bit_thug has also announced that the partnership with these four brands is to improve his streaming quality, and these partnerships are limited to him as a streamer.

He also added that it's just the beginning of his new journey and there is a lot in the pipeline. His plans involve partnership with Redbull and collaboration with a few other International brands and personalities.

About 8bit Esports:

8bit is an Indian Esports Organisation owned by Animesh Agarwal 'Thug' and Lokesh Jain 'Goldy'. They have active rosters in PUBG Mobile, Clash Royale, Free Fire, and Clash of Clans. The company has a state-of-the-art gaming facility in Navi Mumbai, along with Team SouL.