8BitThug Charity Stream: Mortal donates 50,000, Scout 10k, over 15 lakh raised so far

Check out the amount donated by other famous streamers in the 8BitThug's charity stream.

The charity stream will also take place tomorrow from 12 PM.

Many streamers join hands with 8bit Thug to fight against the coronavirus

8bit Thug, together with other gamers and influencers of the Indian gaming community, is raising funds in helping out in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus. With the novel coronavirus spreading all over the world, many celebrities and famous personalities are coming out to help the government cope with this vital disease.

Interestingly, 8BitThug, one of the smartest brains in the gaming community, started this campaign to donate the maximum amount in the relief fund for India. The stream was scheduled to start at noon, today, and go till 7 or 9 in the evening. Many streamers and eSports firms showed interest in Thug's initiative and donated thousands of rupees to support Thug battle against the coronavirus.

Scout with Rs 10,000 donation

One such name, Naman Mathur, aka, Soul Mortal, on Thug's live stream, has donated ₹ 50,000 via Google Pay. Adding to the list of donations, Fnatic Scout, one of the best PUBG Mobile players of India, has donated a total of 10,000 INR to Thug's initiative.

Not just the celebrities, but even some upcoming names like Raven, Mamba, and Ronak have also donated to the cause. Few names in the list of donors are:

8 Bit Mamba: Rs 10,000 Raven: Rs 10,000 synerGE Gaming Esports: Rs 10,000 8Bit Goldy: Rs 20,000+ Fnatic Ronka: Rs 10,000

synerGE Esports with Rs 10,000 donation

On day 1, many custom matches were organized by Thug and Villager eSports. In the customs, we had seen Mortal along with his old line-up that includes Iconic, Nova, and Experiment. Similarly, Scout was seen playing with Daljit, Trance, and Kratos. The theme was to re-unite as an old line-up and give fans a trip down memory lane and a nostalgic feel.

The initiative and the live charity stream for COVID-19 will take place for two days. The same schedule will be followed tomorrow. For day 2, more such custom matches are going to be organized by the hosts. Thug also invited Ashish Chanchlani, Dynamo, Tanmay Bhatt, and Carryminati to be present as guests in the event.