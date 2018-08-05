9 Best League of Legends Cosplays You Will Ever See

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 // 05 Aug 2018, 12:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cosplay is an art of portraying a character by dressing up and looking like them. It's an etymology combining two words costume and play meaning getting into a character by wearing a similar attire to theirs and playing(acting) like them. Cosplays has now become a major part of gaming culture. Spawning its wings from other fandoms it's now common to see cosplayers outside gaming events. It has now become so huge that it has its own events and competition with huge prize pools. This has led to the rise of several professional cosplayers which are doing a fantastic job of portraying their favorite characters.

Though it looks straightforward it's not easy at all. It takes several hours to get into someone else's personality, apart from that cosplayers spend a lot of money getting all the right apparel and props.

League of Legends has not been for from cosplaying action with its rise as a huge Esports title several cosplayers have delivered some breathtaking cosplays. Every event that is held nowadays has tons of cosplayers showcasing their talents. Apart from 141 champions in League Cosplayers also dress up as minions and jungle monsters from League.

Riot constantly promote League cosplayers and motivate more people to join. In a recent summer, pool party theme, Riot organized an online cosplaying competition. Several members across the globe participated. Riot posted the name eventual winners on their website with the cosplay photo.

Credits:

kylar Mae (Ahri), Chay B Rox (Caitlyn), Jarrah Brouwer (Darius), Monique Elyse (Diana), Moe Lexx Jr. (Graves), Amy Diep (Janna), Julia Berry (Jinx), Jennifer Lee Kroon (Karma), Linda-Estelle Catalano (Katarina), Singhee Shin (LeBlanc), Peter Zammit (Lee Sin ), Tiffany Taylor (Leona), Kristy Symonds (Miss Fortune), Samantha Bell (Riven), Malik Akl (Singed), Becca Fitzgerald (Sona), Savannha Luke (Soraka), Thomas Taufan (Twisted Fate), Bianca Donevski (Vi), Onegai Ryū (Yasuo), Kydrasaur (Ziggs), Jenna Cloud (Zyra)

As the World championship of the league is inching closer, Riot has announced another competition being Esports and Worlds themed cosplay. For more details, you can head onto:

https://euw.leagueoflegends.com/en/news/community/community-events/cosplayers-start-your-sewing-machines

Here are 9 best cosplays you will ever see:

1 / 5 NEXT