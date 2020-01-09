9 Ways To become A Professional PUBG Mobile Player

Team Soul were placed 2nd in PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals.

With the advent of PUBG Mobile craze in India, and tournaments labeled with big price-pool, everyone's now busy brushing up their skills and reaction time. A majority of youth in India are either seen fighting in Erangle or crawling in the grasses of Sanhok. However only a handful of players are playing the game on a competitive level and earning through it. Here in this article we'll talk about the necessary steps that one needs to take up before becoming an esports athlete.

Controls:

To grow in his field, one will have to give equal importance on the mechanical aspect of the game. A popular perception is that claw control setup has an upper hand with regards to thumb setup. However players like Jonathan and Viper play on thumb setup are seen breaking this trend. Today a number of professional PUBG Mobile players have felt the need of switching to gyro which effectively allows you to control your long range sprays better. Therefore mastering gyro is also in your bucket list, if you're to become a professional.

Defined Roles:

It is important to keep in mind that PUBG Mobile is a multiplayer battle royale game so a lot of your success depends on your team performance as well. In creating the 'We', integrating all the diverse groups is critical. A team will have to set a defined role for themselves - Assaulter, Supporter, Leader and a Sniper. Attitude needs to be cultivated long-term and good teams are quick to encourage and reward good attitude while nipping errant behavior in the bud. A popular mistake that a lot of emerging players make is that they become too greedy for kills. Kills are important, but surviving is lot more important. Therefore first assess the situation with a clear head, scout your enemies before rushing.

Scopes:

Always use a red dot, holographic or a 2x for close combat and 4x, 6x or 8x for sprays and sniping. Using a higher scope in close combat will likely result you in getting killed. The most preferable gun for close combat is UZI and AKM while for sprays you can use M4 with 6x (adjust it to 3x).

Use of smoke and grenades:

A professional player will have to know to use their utilities to the maximum potential. Grenades are a good way to knock out your opponents without exposing yourself. It can wipe out the entire squad, if they are close to one another. While pressing and instantly releasing is the most secure way to throw a frag grenade in PUBG, holding it for about 3 seconds after pulling the pin will make reacting to the grenade much harder for your enemies. On the other hand, it's preferable to use the smoke grenades to block the vision of your opponents while reviving your team mate or looting a crate.

Take multiple vehicles:

Having multiple cars gives a huge advantage. You can eliminate the risk of getting sprayed down by your opponents or getting killed by a car burst, by rotating in a two different vehicles. If the end zone is in an open field, you can pop the tires and use the cars to your advantage by making a cover for yourself.

Take cover:

Another important thing to keep in mind is to never overcommit yourself and expose your position. In the TPP mode, players get a 360 degree sight and it's important to take the full advantage of that. While rushing openly know that your opponents have a TPP advantage over you and can easily knock you down. Therefore take a good cover like a tree or a rock before engaging in a fight. Don't just lie in a grass or a bush, since you become an easy target. Crawling becomes useful in late games, like around last two circles.

Know the game:

The role of an In Game Leader (IGL) becomes crucial when you're playing a multiplayer game. He has to make calls about the drop location, rotation, when to engage in a fight or when to fall back. A leader is actually the one who is more experienced and his calls are expected to be precise. As the circle closes, he has to decide whether to hold the center or play the edge of the circle depending on the game situation.

Be social:

Playing PUBG Mobile with your friends is fun. Therefore in order to grow in this field, it's important to get along with experienced players and take a leaf out of their book by playing alongside them.

Watch and learn:

Watch other professional players while they stream. This is one of the best methods to get better at the game. Watch gameplay of Mortal for his ability to keep himself calm in crunch moments and hold his nerve, ScoutOP for his insane handling of all the guns and Daljitsk to learn sniping.