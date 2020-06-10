A complete setup guide for streaming PUBG Mobile on YouTube

Here is some basic information you need to know about how to start streaming PUBG Mobile on YouTube.

A short description on all the devices and apps used for streaming.

PUBG Mobile YouTube Gaming

The PUBG Mobile era has boosted the gaming environment in a positive manner. And, over the past few months, we have seen a lot of young kids establishing themselves in the gaming field. With the enhancement in recent technology, the mindset of people towards gaming has also improved to a greater extent.

YouTube plays a vital role in this development because it provides a very good environment for streaming. We have also seen many young kids carving out a career through videos on Youtube.

Sometimes, some of the users face difficulty in figuring out the ways to stream PUBG Mobile from scratch. If you are a gamer who is new to the gaming industry, here is the simplest explanation of how to stream PUBG Mobile.

5 ways to stream PUBG Mobile

#1 Smart Phone

The recommended specifications for getting the most out of PUBG Mobile on an Android device requires you to have an Android 5.1.1 or above device and at least 2GB RAM. For IOS users, iPhone 5s or any of the latest editions will be sufficient.

#2 Elgato

Elgato is a game capture device which easily connects with your device and records your gameplay, which can then be reflected back on your desktop screen. There some apps available in the market that can also be used but elgato has been given more weightage over them by many streamers due to some facts given below -

It captures your gameplay in a superb 1080p quality.

Helps to play your console games without lag.

It enhances the power of your workflow with ultra-low-latency, instant game-view technology.

It also records unlimited footage directly to your hard drive.

#3 Laptop / Desktop

The recommended specifications for a laptop and a desktop to play PUBG Mobile is that they need to have atleast 4GB RAM with a minimum storage of 128 GB. For storage, you can have an external hard drive as well. So, a normal laptop or a pc that can be easily available would be good enough to stream your PUBG Mobile game-play.

#4 Internet

Keep in mind that you will need a stable and persistent internet connection to play PUBG Mobile since it is an online game. Minimum internet speed required to stream is 6 Mbps.

#5 YouTube Gaming

Last but not the least, when you are well equipped with all the above mentioned accessories, you just need a platform to show your gameplay, and YouTube is used widely across the globe by most of the professional players or streamers.

So, the basic and the simplest feature of YouTube is YouTube Gaming. In the android device itself, the company has already launched an app called 'YouTube Gaming' on which you need to register and start streaming.