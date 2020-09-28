A 'Death Note' clip from 6 years ago is going viral on the internet

Death Note is one of the most popular Japanese manga series and has gone on to acquire a cult status over the years.

The saga of Light Yagami and his encounter with a nefarious otherworldly book, the 'Death Note', has enthralled viewers for years and has also led to several spin-offs and adaptations across the globe. The book grants Light the ability to kill anyone whose name he writes in the book and with the help of the supernatural God Ryuk, it is this power which transforms him into a kind of vigilante.

The popularity of the series is such that it also became a source of concern for parents and teachers when cases of children reportedly making a list of their own in a Death Note-style notebook began to emerge.

While these cases seemed to have lessened, a clip from 2014 where a student was suspended for possessing a Death Note notebook is now going viral on the internet once again:

In the clip above, a cop can be seen explaining how 'dangerous' the book can be, and this viral clip has now led to several reactions online.

Death Note goes viral again

In a recent video released by YouTuber Pegasus, he talks about the Death Note clip which went viral and presents his own views on the entire situation.

In the clip, a news anchor can be heard saying that officials have found an odd notebook or a death list, which has put parents on high alert.

Keeping this in mind, he begins by saying:

"This is probably one of the funniest stories I've seen in a while ...they brand him like a legitimate threat and it's absolutely hilarious to see a news report on this. Kid brings death note to class, the adults are absolutely baffled .

"This kid has been studying at the Hogwarts school of Dark Arts dude, even though he had no weapons or anything actually dangerous you know just a weeb enjoying himself, just a notebook , let's call the police!"

He then goes on to provide context and a little backstory about the Death Note series and then proceeds to speak about the hilarity of the clip:

"What I don't understand about this is that they literally found the manga so they have all the material to understand what the student is doing and if they're so super concerned about the student , maybe google the words Death Note you know?"

He also goes on to mock the official's comment where he stated that it was similar to 'a witch's spell' and wraps up by taking one final shot at the news story :

"A witch's spell? Really dude? Like you held the manga in your hand ... I swear to God, this was like the most painful thing ever to watch, just a bunch of boomers talking about stuff they know nothing about !"

Check out some of the reactions online to the viral Death Note clip:

