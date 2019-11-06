A Fatal Fury icon comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today

Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and what happens when Kirby eats Terry Bogard

Those in the intersection of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans/early 1990s SNK fighting game fans Venn diagram are in for a treat today. Terry Bogard, the iconic truck hat-wearing sleeves-averse fighting game icon is now available as a downloadable fighter for Nintendo's popular brawler. (H/T to Gamespot)

First appearing in 1991's Fatal Fury, Bogard joins Ryu and Ken from the Street Fighter series (and Little Mac from Punch-Out, if you want to be pedantic about it) as one of the few fighters in the game from an actual fighting game.

Terry controls much like his Capcom counterparts in the game, and not terribly unlike how he does in Fatal Fury, either. By performing the same button combinations from Fury for Bogard's Burning Knuckle, Crack Shot, and Rising Kick, Terry cannot only perform said moves but with more power behind them, as well.

There's only one more character left for Nintendo to add to the Super Smash Bros. Fighter Pack 1, although the Big N is staying tight-lipped on that one. Rumors have been (lightly) swirling that it may be Ryu Hayabusa from the Ninja Gaiden series. Which would be awesome.

Fans who have already purchased the SSMBU Fighter Pass 1 will already have access to the blonde brawler. If you haven't, you can pick up said pass for $25 and get access to other fighters, such as Joker from Persona 5 and Banjo & Kazooie from... well... Banjo-Kazoie. Or, you can just buy Bogard individually for $5.99 and also get your hands on 50 new music tracks as well as access to the King of Fighters stadium.

