A glance at DreamHack Delhi 2019 PC Modding arena

DreamHack Delhi 2019 has organized PC modding competitions for all the enthusiasts who like to push PC customization to the next level. The craftsmanship and creativeness required for PC Modding are very high, and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. The contest is already up and running in Delhi DreamHack and a lot of people have come forward to register for PC Modding.

The criteria for PC Modding contest is as follows-

Creativity

Arrangement/Neatness

Artistic Appeal

Functionality

"WOW" Factor

Even though PC Modders are rare, the competition itself has become a common segment in every gaming event. The PC Modding competition has a daily prize pool of ₹25,000.

Harshvardhan Y. Jain won the competition for Day 3 and was rewarded with ₹20,000 prize money.

The base for the cabinet was made out of wood and it had an ASRock570 Taichi motherboard. The system was powered by strong Gigabyte 2080 Super GPU along with 16 gigabytes RAM. The entire system was liquid-cooled and the green lights added some extra flair to it.

Harsvardhan flew all the way from Chennai just to take part in the event but in the end, it was worth it as he won the ultimate prize.