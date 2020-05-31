A high-level Fortnite player who never fights

Source: Epic Games

Playing Fortnite is all about clashing with other players until you are the last man standing, or the final squad standing. A Fortnite Battle Royale match that compels players to drive themselves as hard as they can is never easy to win.

Users are playing the game every day in hopes of gaining more experience and upgrading their skills until they can consistently get those victories. But everybody doesn't want to play to win. Well, at least this one player we will talk about isn't. The player we are talking about here is the one who does not take the 'War' to Fortnite War Royale.

The Fortnite warrior who isn't here for victory

This Fortnite Player is Talocan, and he has no interest whatsoever in winning matches. He has no interest in even killing others in the game, which is more or less everything about Fortnite. You are probably wondering why he is even playing the game, and rightly so Well, here what he's doing.

He just makes his character level up. That's all he does. He plays up for Team Rumble mode in Fortnite Battle Royale, dives from the plane, and lands in Steamy Stacks. There, he proceeds to open all the local chests. He never even tries to shift location after capturing all the loot or find another player to kill.

The only bullets this guy fires are for the destruction of structures between him and his precious chests. He leaves the game, once he's satisfied with his loot and experience.

And the surprising fact is Talocan performs this for 16 hours a day! As unusual as this might be for most of us, you can't help but admire the determination and dedication of this player. If you think about it, his work rate will bring other pros to shame too.

Talocan's now at level 520. It's unlikely he will stop soon either at any time. Well, to each his own, as they say. All we can do is see him loot his way to glory. Surely no one will challenge him at this rate when it comes to leveling up. Epic Games should, preferably somewhere in Steamy Stacks, build a shrine in his honor.