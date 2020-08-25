Of late, We have talked about Pokimane and the many controversies she has been involved in quite a few times. The drama surrounding her took a new turn when she recently posted an apology video. Even though she took responsibility for most of her previously criticized actions, the video itself was met with a lukewarm response.

The interesting part is that Pokimane's apology came out while she was on a temporary break. We also talked about the recent increase in criticism that has come Pokimane's way. Most of it is because people on the internet believe Leafy's ban is directly the fault of Pokimane's 'Simp' fans.

Image Credits: wired

While things might have already heated up, for the time being, Pokimane has quite a few other concerning issues to deal with, as well. In this article, we talk about a recent Civil Complaint that has been filed against Twitch and seeking $25 million in compensation.

A Lawsuit to remove Pokimane from Twitch has been filed, officials respond

In a rather bizarre incident, a man named Erik Estavillo submitted an official complaint on 15th June. A summons was served to Twitch four days later, i.e. 19th June. According to the complaint, Erik has several medical issues and is suffering from OCD and 'sex addiction'.

Image Credits: dexerto

In the past, he has sued big companies such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Blizzard and Sony, and has failed to win each time. In the current complaint, he has alleged that "Twitch has extremely exacerbated his condition by displaying many sexually suggestive women streamers through Twitch's twisted programming net code. It has made it nearly impossible for the plaintiff to use Twitch without being exposed to such sexual content."

Erik follows a total of 786 female streamers and not a single male one. He has stated that this is because the platform does not allow users to filter streamers by their 'gender'. He said that whenever he watches a stream, Twitch shows him thumbnails of female streamers, thereby making it impossible for him to watch anything else.

Image Credits: gaminglyfe

Advertisement

As bizarre as it sounds, the complaint states the names of quite a few notable streamers apart from Pokimane and Alinity. It includes streamers like Amouranth, Quqco, ST Peach, and JadeTheJaguar.

From a legal perspective, the complaint is surely going to be quashed pretty soon, and the incident itself has been talked about by many people on the internet. Recently, Jeremy' TheQuartering' Habley posted the following video on the matter: