A Look at Red Dead Redemption 2 Across All Platforms

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games' latest venture in the open-world gaming genre. They have made for themselves quite the reputation of being stellar at the same. With every passing Grand Theft Auto game, they have surpassed all expectations. The same was the case with Red Dead Redemption when it came out in the first instalment.

The second one, however, seems to have rocketed itself past all basic mistakes and problems. Red Dead Redemption 2 as of today stands as the fourth most coveted and critically acclaimed game on Metacritic, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, and Grand Theft Auto IV.

The game is set in 1899 in the Wild West. You follow the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan, a member of the Dutch Van der Linde gang. The game features a single-player campaign as well as multiplayer for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

With that being said, it is about time that we have a look at the performance of the game across the 4 iterations of console gaming that support the game, namely the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 4 Pro, the Xbox One, and the Xbox One X.

DigitalFoundry did the honors of taking a look at the game across these platforms.

From the video, it is crystal clear enough to note that it is the Xbox One X which takes the prized position of 1st in terms of rendering power. The graphics are much more awake and alive on the One X. Next in line, without much surprise, is the PlayStation 4 Pro. We then have PlayStation 4 and finally the Xbox One.

It is also interesting to note here that there is a significant difference in the game between the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro. One might even call it unprecedented.