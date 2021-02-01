A look at the Vi Fortnite skin and her accessories

February's Fortnite Crew skin has arrived, and it is way better looking than the cringe-inducing Green Arrow skin from January. With two different styles for Vi and her accessories, this month's Crew pack is an excellent addition to the monthly subscription service.

Vi Fortnite skin and accessories

The Vi Fortnite skin is a reactive skin with two different styles. Fortnite Crew members get her pickaxe and back bling, each with two different styles, along with a new weapon wrap and loading screen. These items are called the Crooked Claw, Foxbow Quiver, Drift Shift, and Kitsunes Pursuit.

Vi Fortnite skin

Vi

Vi is considered part of the Fortnite Drift Tracker set and is a Legendary skin. Several details of her outfit glow in the dark, and the skin is reactive with energy crackling around her form with every player elimination. Her alternate style resembles an arctic fox, replacing her pinks with an icy blue.

Vi Fortnite skin accessories

Vi's Accessories

Vi's pickaxe, the Crooked Claw, comes in both her original and arctic styles and resembles a barbed hook attached to an anodized aluminum and rubber-gripped frame.

A small fox charm hangs off the end of the grip. The Foxbow Quiver back bling is similar to the Green Arrow's quicker, though with colors that pop a lot more.

Vi's Drift Shift wrap is black, white, and pink with a stylized logo on it and fits her set expertly. The Kitsunes Pursuit loading screen is wonderfully illustrated and one of the better loading screens available in Fortnite right now.

Fortnite Crew

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service that includes the Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks every month, as well as a new Crew pack each month. Crew packs are exclusive to Crew members and contain at least one skin and matching accessory.

Players who subscribe to the Fortnite Crew service will receive their cosmetic items at the start of each month and the 1,000 V-Bucks on their billing date. Players who cancel the Fortnite Crew service will keep any cosmetic items, V-Bucks, and Battle Pass subscriptions they have already received.