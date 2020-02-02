A new Deus X is rumored to be announced for PS5 and Xbox soon

Rumors say that there's new Deus X game is in development

A Reddit page has hinted that a new Deus X game is coming to the PS5 and new Xbox series. The comment was posted by Reddit user O006 who leaks the information for the new upcoming titles for Square Enix like the Marvel's Avenger's, later the post was deleted by the user. This will be a new story, with the possibility of our favorite protagonist Adam Jensen making a return to the new game. Though the specifics for the the rumored title are still not clear.

It is said that the game's teaser will be reveled at the big stage of E3 2020. Or maybe later during the spring, during the presentations of Sony and Xbox. but the dates are not yet confirmed and its still a rumor. Despite of lack of new Deus X games the developers have said the Deus X Franchise is not dead yet. More-ever looking at the release timeline of the Deus X series.

It makes sense as Deus X Human Revolution released in 2011 on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC with PlayStation and Xbox getting better versions of the game . In 2016 Mankind Divided came which was a direct sequel to the Human Revolution which came to the current gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One. And with the upcoming next gen consoles they might conclude the series.

Still these are just rumors and nothing is confirmed yet so this should not be taken seriously.