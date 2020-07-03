A new Harry Potter open-world game could be coming soon

The new Harry Potter game is believed to be an open-world role-playing game.

Here is all you need to know about the much-awaited game.

Get ready for the Harry Potter open-world game (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The rumours surrounding the development of a Harry Potter game have been circulating in the gaming community for a while. When footage of the game did the rounds back in 2018, many people claimed that it was fake, while a few others were of the opinion that it was authentic.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has been incredibly tight-lipped about the game’s existence and no official news has been revealed.

However, the game is now back in the spotlight due to new information reported by Bloomberg. As per the Bloomberg report, the game is being developed in a studio named Avalanche Software located in Salt Lake City, Utah. This studio is owned by Warner Bros. This report is based on information given by two people working on the project.

With that in mind, here is what you need to know about the new Harry Potter game that is reportedly in the works.

Type of Harry Potter game

Rediscover Hogwarts in this open-world game (Image Courtesy: Toronto Star)

The new Harry Potter game will be an open-world role-playing game. This means that you can step into the shoes of a character and explore the magical world of Harry Potter! Who knows? You might even be able to drink Butterbeer in Hogsmeade and learn Defence Against the Dark Arts in Hogwarts.

Release Date

As per the Bloomberg report, the game is set to be released in late 2021. This is a tentative date and it depends on how the current Covid-19 situation pans out.

Platforms

Platforms for the Harry Potter game. Image: YouTube.

Bloomberg reported that the game is meant to be released in the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means the game will probably be exclusive to the next generation consoles.