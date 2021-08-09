A new in-house South Park game is in the making

For the 90s kids with a slightly off-track sense of humor or affinity for parody comedy, the South Park series has always been one of the best suppliers.

Not long ago, based in the same world, a new line of 2D game series for South Park graced the gaming community with its release. Ever since the release of the first game in the series, South Park: The Stick of Truth, the games amassed a huge amount of popularity as one of the best-animated parody games ever made.

Not only did the series do justice to the original TV series that started its journey back in 1997, but the game also went on to tote the imagination of several youngsters that looked to make a profession in the gaming industry. The game went on to show how much a minimalistic game design can pull off if the core gameplay mechanics and story are kept strong.

In recent news coming from Bloomberg, South park’s creators have signed a staggering $900 Million deal with Viacom two days ago. While the signing is to secure funding for the upcoming six years worth of projects, some of it is for the creation of an alleged South Park game in the making.

Another South Park game is on the way, but it might be something very different. https://t.co/195N0aA0KT — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) August 9, 2021

The upcoming South Park game is set to be 3D

According to Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, the whole deal is to cover the expenses for the upcoming six South Park seasons along with 14 made-for-streaming movies in the Paramount+ platform. But among these investments, the most eye-catching one for gaming enthusiasts, especially South Park fans, is the upcoming game that is in the making.

The biggest of news among them all is that unlike the previous two games in the South Park franchise, “The Stick of Truth” and “The Fractured but Whole,” this new game will most probably come out as a standalone title set in the same South Park world.

According to the creators, these new movies and seasons are set to expand the new world of South Park, and this new game, which is being developed by an in-house studio in a three-dimensional game structure, will be helping in this expansion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu