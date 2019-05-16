A Plague Tale Innocence Review Roundup: See Why You Should Give This One Chance

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 16 May 2019, 17:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A Plague Tale

A Plague Tale: Innocence is an action adventure game developed by an indie studio called Asobol Studio and published by Focus Home Interactive. The game recently released to quite a positive reviews and although it has been in my radar for quite some time now, I haven't personally got to play the game yet. Thankfully, the reviews have been pretty positive surrounding the game and it's shaping up to be another one of that quality semi AAA or AA game, like Ninja Theory's Hell Blade Senua's Sacrifice was.

If you're still confused to spend forty bucks on A Plague Tale Innocence then here are the review roundup of some of the famous media websites.

#1.IGN:-

Score-7/10

A Plague Tale: Innocence’s story of two orphans surviving in a world ravaged by the Black Death is compelling and the stealth gameplay that runs through it is fine-tuned, but the rat-infested world looks more dangerous than it actually is. Everything from the alchemy abilities to the layout of levels feels a bit too guided and the prevalence of crafting materials removes the need to make decisions about how you want to get past your enemies. The story stands out as a result, but there’s not a lot of freedom to experiment or consequences for reckless decisions.

#2. Gamespot:-

Score-8/10

Despite the unremitting horrors of Innocence’s beginnings, the game occasionally lets in a faint glimpse of hope. One of my favorite moments is when Amicia spots another wildflower in a lone trek across the city, nestled among the decay of the rats’ revolting nests. Without her brother around, she picks it up, and places it gingerly in her own hair--a personal reminder to keep trudging on amidst the hardships, and a testament to her growing strength and tenacity. Despite flashes of predictability, moments like these will bring a lump to your throat, as it did mine.

#3.gamesradar+:-

Advertisement

Score-3.5/5

A Plague Tale: Innocence feels like it would have benefitted from having a bit of a slower pace, giving the characters and story some additional time to unfold and space to breathe. As there’s always something hot on your heels, whether that’s the Inquisition or the rats, there’s seldom time for Amicia to sit and chill with Hugo or her other friends, which means you don’t get much sense of who Amicia and Hugo are. However, the inventive mechanics do make it a game that gets more ambitious the longer you spend playing it, and the world is so beautiful (in a tragically grim kind of way) that it’s genuinely begging for a photo mode. If you’re in the mood for a perfectly respectable, undemanding weekend game, A Plague Tale: Innocence is for you, though fair warning: The sight of so many dead bodies might shock anyone watching over your shoulder.

#4. Eurogamer:-

Children band together against the darkness of a collapsing France in this bleak and beautiful if somewhat rickety medieval fantasy.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.