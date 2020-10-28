A recap of the Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses

Destiny 2, an MMORPG FPS game, is coming out with their new expansion, Beyond Light, on 10th November. While we wait for this edition to come out, let's talk about some Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses.

Are there any Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses?

As of now, there are just two Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses. To make it to the strikes, you'll have to reach a light cap of 750. Then, you have to slowly begin exploring all the worlds in your director. Once you've unlocked Nessus, you'll have access to the strike. To play the strike, you'll have to team up with two more players.

Both of Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses that are available feature minor fallen bosses as well. These don't count towards any bounty that you may have acquired. Only the major ones count. Hence, the one's you're looking for are called Exodus Crash and Warden on Nothing. The bosses concerned here are Thaviks, The Depraved, and The Mad Warden, respectively.

The Mad Warden (Image Credits: Bungie)

Please note, to play the Warden on Nothing, you'll have to get the Forsaken expansion pack.

Pinning down Thaviks is slightly tricky because of their stealth tech and speed. Also, every time you manage to knock off around 10% of their health, Thaviks will drop a smoke bomb and vanish, only to teleport to the other side of the room, where overcharged shanks appear.

The smoke bomb and vanish is a trick mostly used by the Nightstalker subclass in Destiny 2.

Thaviks, The Depraved (Image Credits: Bungie)

When Thaviks are down to 50% health, they change their weapon from a shrapnel launcher to shock blades, making them more aggressive against guardians. This aggression stays till the fight is over.

Most Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses, or any bosses for that matter, aren't complicated, barring some.

This fight gets more straightforward if there's a Nightstalker on the team. If you're a Nightstalker, equip Way of The Pathfinder. Once you've dropped Thaviks to 50% of their health, and when your super energy is full, trigger it.

Then, tether Thaviks to the ground and go crazy with your shadow shot. The tether will act as an anchor for the other guardians to land easy hits on Thaviks without letting them teleport.

You can check out the entire walkthrough for Exodus Crash below:

Here's a guide to the Warden of Nothing as well. It's a straightforward strike with not very complicated mechanisms.

Between the two Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses, Warden of Nothing is a favorite of mine. It drops this really cool hand cannon as a reward, and if you use hand cannons as your primary, you might want to get this weapon for yourself.

Also, check out the reveal trailer for Destiny 2 Beyond Light. The expansion boasts of a new Stasis subclass and a range of brand new exotic gear!

Will there be any new Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses? We're not sure. We'll have to see what the new strikes feature in the Beyond Light expansion. For now, you can enjoy these two Destiny 2 strikes with Fallen bosses!