This simple Genshin Impact mistake could lower damage up to 30%

In Genshin Impact, the elemental forces of the characters can be combined to generate Elemental Combos that deal massive damage to the enemy.

On the other hand, combining some elements could lower damage that the player deals as much as up to 30%. This is why it would be wise to keep all stats and features of a character in mind while pairing two together in Genshin Impact.

Common mistakes made while choosing characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has come out with a good range of characters from its very first version. Each character has its own elemental power derived from one of the elements of this world, which are Cryo, Hydro, Pyro, Dendro, Electro, Geo, and Anemo.

These different elements can be combined to deal more damage to the enemy or facilitate quicker energy regeneration of the player. For instance, combining Electro and Hydro elements would make the opponent Electro-Charged and deal two instances of damage.

Hence choosing a character like Chongyun (Cryo) alongside Diluc (Pyro) can be highly advantageous in combat. But, Chongyun could be a terrible choice of character alongside Razor (Electro) and would lower one’s DPS.

The Physical DMG bonus dealt by Razor will get neutered by Chongyun’s cryo damage. Weakening the opponent’s defense by superconducting the enemy, which is Razor’s USP, gets dampened if Chongyun is used as a secondary damage dealer.

However, a character like Diluc can deal insane damage when paired with Chongyun. This is because there are several ways to cultivate bonus Pyro DMG of the latter while using the former because of the in-built character stats of Diluc.

Therefore, keeping a character’s overall stats in mind while building on its elemental ability can buff overall damage rate but can also be rendered ineffective by using a character with opposing elemental force in Genshin Impact.

Although it's a very simple game with stunning visuals and anime-like themes, the very fact that players have to bear in mind the strengths of the characters they pick makes it somewhat challenging to begin with.