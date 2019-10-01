A triumphant victory for U Mumba eSports team in the TEGC 2019 for CSGO as they move forward to represent India in Taiwan

The victorious U Mumba eSports team

U Mumba, the E-sports team owned by Unilazer Sports – founded by Ronnie Screwvala and Co- founded by Supratik Sen, won the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup 2019, for Counter Strike: Global Offensive against team BL4ZE eSports.

This was the 6th edition of the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, which started on the 28th of June. More than 4400 teams registered out of which U Mumba teams, Dota 2 and CSGO reached till the qualifier round but CSGO won the final championship!

U Sports Co-Founder & MD, Supratik Sen said, “This is a very special victory for the U Mumba E-Sports and the CSGO team. We are proud of the boys especially since they will be representing India in Taiwan and play against top gaming countries from Asia. We want to replicate the same success with our DOTA and PUBG teams. I hope that this victory will create more awareness about U Mumba’s E-Sports teams as we aspire to be global leaders in the business. This is a 3-month-old team, just imagine what it could do in near future! I would whole heartedly like to congratulate the team and management and look forward to such great victories in the future.”

The team will represent India in Taiwan Excellence Esports Cup 2019 (Taipei, Taiwan) and compete against the qualified teams from Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. After acing the online qualifiers, the team started by playing in the Winners’ Bracket Round 1 match against Team iYATi and defeated them by a score of 16-7.

They faced a setback after they lost the Winners’ Bracket final against BL4ZE Esports (12-16). After the defeat in the Winners’ Bracket final, they played Losers’ Bracket final against Team JHS, which they won 16-9. A win in the Losers’ Bracket final clinched them a spot in the Grand Finals against BL4ZE Esports. The grand finale consisted a Best of 3 format, in which the team won 2-0. The first map (Dust2) was won by 16-7 and the second map Overpass by 16-19. The game went in Over Time since the score was tied at 15-15.

U Mumba CSGO Captain, Ritesh Shah said, “Whenever you come to the tournament stage you have to come with a positive energy along with your team mates, over aggression and over confidence always reflect badly on any team. The changes we made, thanks to Aayush Deora (ASTARRRR) for his careful strategy, the team coordination was in unison and all the players played very well without a doubt, as we manged to beat the opponent team. I feel extremely overwhelmed to represent India again after 2016; India has a huge number of dedicated gamers and a large fan following in e-sports. We represent all of them, and we deem to make them proud!”

Amar Ratnam, E-sports Manager said, “We are really proud of the CSGO team, it has been four months since we started the E-sports activities and brought in players for various different games and this was their first LAN event, for which they played tremendously well! We are eagerly looking forward for the team to perform at Taiwan with other Asian countries.”